How to watch Barcelona SC vs Universidad Catolica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Libertadores

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona SC vs Universidad Catolica on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Barcelona SC vs Universidad Catolica
|WHAT
|Copa Libertadores
|WHEN
|8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Wednesday, April 29, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect
|FREE TRIAL
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Pressure is building in Group D of the Copa Libertadores as Barcelona SC and Universidad Catolica collide in a matchup that could heavily impact the race for a Round of 16 spot. Catolica enter with three points and fresh momentum after a statement win over Cruzeiro, aiming to stack results and climb the standings.
Barcelona SC, meanwhile, find themselves in a must-win situation after dropping their first two matches, leaving no margin for error if it hopes to stay in contention. With both sides chasing survival and points at a premium, expect a high-intensity battle where urgency and execution will define the outcome.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Barcelona SC vs Universidad Catolica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app
is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.