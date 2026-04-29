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How to watch Barcelona SC vs Universidad Catolica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Libertadores

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Bryan Carabali of Barcelona SC
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesBryan Carabali of Barcelona SC
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona SC vs Universidad Catolica on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Barcelona SC vs Universidad Catolica
WHAT Copa Libertadores
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Wednesday, April 29, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Pressure is building in Group D of the Copa Libertadores as Barcelona SC and Universidad Catolica collide in a matchup that could heavily impact the race for a Round of 16 spot. Catolica enter with three points and fresh momentum after a statement win over Cruzeiro, aiming to stack results and climb the standings.

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Barcelona SC, meanwhile, find themselves in a must-win situation after dropping their first two matches, leaving no margin for error if it hopes to stay in contention. With both sides chasing survival and points at a premium, expect a high-intensity battle where urgency and execution will define the outcome.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Barcelona SC vs Universidad Catolica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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