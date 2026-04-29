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Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores header for Al Nassr in key Saudi Pro League match vs Al Ahli

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Al Nassr faced one of their toughest tests in the final stretch of the Saudi Pro League on Wednesday, going up against another of the country’s top teams in Al Ahli. However, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock with a precise header.

For 76 minutes, the match had been tight and difficult for both sides. Each team’s defensive structure neutralized the attacking talent on the field, and clear scoring chances were few and far between.

Ronaldo had a golden opportunity in the first half, when a through ball put him one-on-one with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. However, as he tried to get past the opponent, the forward lost his angle and ended up delivering an off-target cross.

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In the second half, CR7 got his chance and made it count, scoring the opener with a well-placed header following a corner kick taken by Joao Felix. The goal gave Al Nassr the composure to control the tempo in the closing stages, with the pressure now shifting onto the visitors.

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With that scenario unfolding, Jorge Jesus’ side showed their quality and sealed the result in the final stretch of the match. Following a corner kick, Kingsley Coman collected the ball inside the box and scored the second goal with a powerful right-footed strike.

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Al Nassr are closing in on the title

With Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Al Ahli, Al Nassr took a major step in their pursuit of the Saudi Pro League title. They now sit top of the standings with 79 points, eight ahead of Al Hilal, who have a game in hand.

That means that, even in the worst-case scenario, the gap between the two sides would be five points. With only four matches remaining in the season, Al Nassr’s chances of securing the title are extremely high. Still, they cannot afford to relax, as one of those final four fixtures will be against Al Hilal, where that advantage will be directly on the line.

Ronaldo closes in on 1,000 goals

The goal against Al Ahli brought Cristiano Ronaldo even closer to the 1,000-goal milestone in his professional career. He now has 970, leaving him just 30 goals short of a mark no other player has ever reached in the history of soccer.

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Additionally, in the Saudi Pro League scoring chart, the Portuguese forward remains firmly in the race despite having missed a month of action due to a muscle injury. With 25 goals, Ronaldo currently sits third, two behind Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney and three behind the leader, Al Qadsiah’s Julian Quinones.

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