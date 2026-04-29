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How to watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Libertadores

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Giorgian de Arrascaeta of Flamengo
© Pedro Vilela/Getty ImagesGiorgian de Arrascaeta of Flamengo
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Estudiantes vs Flamengo
WHAT Copa Libertadores
WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Wednesday, April 29, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Group A’s top spot is on the line as Flamengo put their perfect record to the test against Estudiantes de La Plata in a pivotal Matchday 3 clash; the Brazilian powerhouse has opened with two straight wins for six points.

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Facing the group leaders will be Estudiantes, who sit just behind in second with four, making this early showdown a critical swing game in the race for control, especially given both clubs’ strong Copa Libertadores pedigree—don’t miss this marquee matchup.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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