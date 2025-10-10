Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

How to watch Suriname vs Guatemala in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Sheraldo Becker of Suriname
© Jonathan Daniel/Getty ImagesSheraldo Becker of Suriname
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Suriname vs Guatemala on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Suriname vs Guatemala
WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT • Friday, October 10, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, Fubo, Universo, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video and CBS Sports Network
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Suriname has become one of the biggest surprises in the CONCACAF qualifiers, transforming from longshots into Group A leaders with four points from their first two matches. Their stunning away win over El Salvador turned heads across the region, but the real challenge comes next.

Guatemala, struggling to find form with just a single point so far, will be fighting to keep their qualifying hopes alive. With both teams chasing momentum and crucial points, this matchup promises intensity from start to finish—so don’t miss the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Suriname vs Guatemala and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Germany vs Luxembourg match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Germany vs Luxembourg match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Germany will face Luxembourg in a Matchday 7 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live through multiple TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch France vs Azerbaijan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch France vs Azerbaijan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

France clash with Azerbaijan in a Matchday 7 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live through multiple TV and streaming platforms.

El Salvador vs Panama: Projected lineups for 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers

El Salvador vs Panama: Projected lineups for 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers

The 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers return this weekend, and all eyes turn to Estadio Jorge Gonzalez, where El Salvador will host Panama in what promises to be a tense and tactical battle.

Move over, Lionel Messi: Lamine Yamal already leading in crucial Barcelona metric, setting new La Liga benchmark

Move over, Lionel Messi: Lamine Yamal already leading in crucial Barcelona metric, setting new La Liga benchmark

At just 18 years old, Yamal has already managed to surpass the Argentine legend in one key Barcelona statistic, sparking a new wave of debate across La Liga and beyond.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo