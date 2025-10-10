How to watch Suriname vs Guatemala in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Suriname vs Guatemala on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Suriname vs Guatemala
|WHAT
|CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
|WHEN
|5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT • Friday, October 10, 2025
|WHERE
|Paramount+, Fubo, Universo, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video and CBS Sports Network
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Suriname has become one of the biggest surprises in the CONCACAF qualifiers, transforming from longshots into Group A leaders with four points from their first two matches. Their stunning away win over El Salvador turned heads across the region, but the real challenge comes next.
Guatemala, struggling to find form with just a single point so far, will be fighting to keep their qualifying hopes alive. With both teams chasing momentum and crucial points, this matchup promises intensity from start to finish—so don’t miss the action.
More details on how to watch
