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Iraq vs Bolivia LIVE Updates: Ali Al Hamadi scores the opening goal (1-0)

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Bashar Resan Bonyan of Iraq and Miguel Terceros of Bolivia.
© Robertus Pudyanto & Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesBashar Resan Bonyan of Iraq and Miguel Terceros of Bolivia.

Iraq and Bolivia clash on Tuesday, March 31, at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico, in the FIFA international playoff with the final spot at the 2026 World Cup on the line. Stay tuned to our live minute-by-minute coverage to not miss a single detail of the game!

Watch Iraq vs Bolivia live on Fubo

After finishing 7th in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, Bolivia earned a shot at the World Cup through the playoff route. La Verde came through in the semifinals with a thrilling 2-1 comeback against Suriname, and now stand just one win away from booking their place at the tournament.

Iraq, meanwhile, arrived in Mexico after a very public dispute with U.S. authorities over a potential boycott of the World Cup, and will be eager to make the trip worthwhile. Unlike their opponents, the Lions of Mesopotamia enter the final without a prior match in this playoff round, and a lack of match sharpness could prove to be a decisive factor.

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15' – Bolivia pushing for the equalizer (1-0)

Following the goal, Iraq have dropped deeper, ceding possession and giving Bolivia the space to push forward in search of an equalizer.

10' – GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAL FOR IRAQ (1-0)

Iraq made the most of the ensuing corner, delivering the ball into the box for Ali Al-Hamadi to get on the end of it and head home the opener.

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9' – Viscarra flies to avoid the opener (0-0)

After Aimar Sher was fouled just outside the box, Amir Al-Ammari stepped up and unleashed a stunning strike, only to be denied by an equally brilliant save from Vizcarra to keep the scores level.

4' – Bolivia also tries from distance (0-0)

Villamil spotted goalkeeper Basil off his line, but his ambitious effort from well beyond the halfway line was comfortable enough for the keeper to collect.

3' – Iraq's first shot goes up (0-0)

After a free kick played short, Ibrahim Bayesh tried from distance but his shot went far up the goal.

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Kickoff!

Referee Ivan Barton blows the whistle, and the game between Iraq and Bolivia is underway.

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Who is the referee for Iraq vs. Bolivia?

The referee selected for Tuesday's match between Iraq and Bolivia is Ivan Barton, a 35-year-old official from El Salvador with extensive experience officiating CONCACAF fixtures.

Match officials:

Referee: Ivan Barton
1st Assistant: David Morán
2nd Assistant: Henri Pupiro
Fourth Official: Said Martinez
VAR: Tatiana Guzmán
VAR assistant: Guillermo Pacheco

Bolivia's lineup confirmed!

Head coach Oscar Villegas confirmed the starting lineup to break Bolivia's streak of 32 years without participating in the World Cup (4-3-3): Guillermo Vizcarra; Diego Medina, Luis Haquin, Efrain Morales, Roberto Fernandez; Robson Matheus, Ramiro Vaca, Gabriel Villamil; Miguel Terceros, Moises Paniagua, Juan Godoy.

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Iraq's starting XI confirmed!

Australian head coach Graham Arnold confirmed the elevn players that'll be looking for the World Cup ticket from the start (4-4-2): Amald Basil; Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashim, Merchas Doski; Ibrahim Bayesh, Aimar Sher, Amir Al Amari, Youssef Amin; Aymen Hussein, Ali Al Hamad.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

The game between Iraq and Bolivia will kick off at 23 PM (ET).

You can watch the international friendly live on Fubo, Peacock Premium, Fox Sports 1, FOX One and Telemundo Deportes Ahora.

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Iraq and Bolivia clash in the FIFA international 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Welcome to our live blog for the final of the FIFA International playoff between Iraq and Bolivia. Stay tuned for key updates and live minute-by-minute coverage!

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