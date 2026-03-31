Iraq vs Bolivia LIVE Updates: Ali Al Hamadi scores the opening goal (1-0)

Iraq and Bolivia clash on Tuesday, March 31, at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico, in the FIFA international playoff with the final spot at the 2026 World Cup on the line. Stay tuned to our live minute-by-minute coverage to not miss a single detail of the game!

Watch Iraq vs Bolivia live on Fubo

After finishing 7th in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, Bolivia earned a shot at the World Cup through the playoff route. La Verde came through in the semifinals with a thrilling 2-1 comeback against Suriname, and now stand just one win away from booking their place at the tournament.

Iraq, meanwhile, arrived in Mexico after a very public dispute with U.S. authorities over a potential boycott of the World Cup, and will be eager to make the trip worthwhile. Unlike their opponents, the Lions of Mesopotamia enter the final without a prior match in this playoff round, and a lack of match sharpness could prove to be a decisive factor.