Move over, Lionel Messi: Lamine Yamal already leading in crucial Barcelona metric, setting new La Liga benchmark

Two names, one legacy. Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, both born in Barcelona’s La Masia, both teenage sensations rewriting soccer history in their own eras. Yet now, at just 18 years old, Yamal has already managed to surpass the Argentine legend in one key Barcelona statistic, sparking a new wave of debate across La Liga and beyond.

It feels almost poetic that the prodigy now wearing Barcelona’s iconic No. 10 shirt is not only carrying Messi’s shadow but walking firmly out of it. His performances, trophies, and records have already built a foundation for a career that many believe could one day rival the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s.

When Messi debuted for Barcelona in 2004, he entered a star-studded side filled with world champions and club icons — Ronaldinho, Eto’o, Xavi Hernandez, and Carles Puyol. He was a bright spark, but one among many. By contrast, Yamal arrived at a time when the club looked to rebuild its identity around homegrown youth.

Making his first-team debut at 15 years and 9 months, Yamal became the youngest player in Barcelona’s history, and later, at 16 years and 87 days, the youngest scorer in La Liga. He didn’t just join the first team — he transformed it. Since then, his rise has been meteoric. By 18, he has played over 100 matches, scored 24 goals, and lifted five major trophies — including two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup, and the Euro 2024 trophy with Spain

Messi, by comparison, had one goal in nine appearances before turning 18, still finding his rhythm in Frank Rijkaard’s side. Yamal’s early exposure has given him a head start — but what truly sets him apart goes beyond the pitch.

The stat that changes everything

Here’s where the story takes a fascinating turn. While Messi once redefined greatness through his numbers on the field, Yamal is now rewriting the record books off it. According to Cadena SER, Lamine Yamal has already surpassed Lionel Messi in one key La Liga statistic — and it has to do with global influence. “At only 18 years old, Yamal sells three times more jerseys than Lionel Messi did during his time at Barcelona,” the report revealed.

The data paints a remarkable picture. The teenager accounts for a staggering 80% of all Barcelona shirt sales, a record unmatched even in Messi’s prime. Fueled by the club’s new global expansion strategy with Nike, Yamal’s No. 10 has become not just a number, but a symbol — the face of a new generation.

Lionel Messi (left) and Lamine Yamal (right)

His commercial reach extends beyond merchandise. Every appearance he makes drives a 176% spike in X (Twitter) engagement, 146% on Facebook, and 87% on Instagram, with nine of the club’s twenty most-viewed videos last season featuring him.

The marketing wave around Yamal has even spilled into global partnerships. The young star is now featured on Adidas’s new World Cup 2026 ball, further solidifying his status as soccer’s next global ambassador.