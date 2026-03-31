How Turkiye’s win, draw, or loss against Kosovo today could affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

A decisive night awaits as Turkiye visits Kosovo in a high-stakes 2026 World Cup Qualifiers play-off final. Both national sides enter the contest with contrasting stories and ambitions, setting the stage for a dramatic encounter in Pristina. The atmosphere is expected to be electric as history hangs in the balance, with one team dreaming of a breakthrough and the other chasing a long-awaited return to the global stage.

Kosovo arrives as one of the most compelling stories in international soccer, standing just one win away from its first-ever World Cup appearance. Under the leadership of Franco Foda, the team has shown remarkable resilience, including a dramatic 4-3 victory over Slovakia in the semi-final.

That performance demonstrated both attacking flair and mental strength, as Kosovo fought back multiple times to secure its place in the final. As the team chases history, its campaign represents a defining moment for a nation that only recently joined FIFA in 2016.

On the other hand, Turkiye enters this final with a clear objective: to return to the World Cup for the first time since its iconic 2002 campaign. Now guided by Vincenzo Montella, the team has combined tactical discipline with individual quality throughout the qualifiers.

A narrow 1-0 win over Romania in the semi-final, sealed by a decisive assist from Arda Guler, showcased the team’s ability to control tight matches. With a strong squad and growing momentum, the Crescent-Stars appear determined to finish the job.

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Key players and tactical balance

Kosovo will rely heavily on physical presence and direct attacking play, with players like Fisnik Asllani leading the line. The team’s aggressive style and home advantage could prove decisive in a tightly contested match.

Turkiye, meanwhile, leans on technical creativity and midfield control, with Arda Guler acting as the creative heartbeat. Captain Hakan Calhanoglu also plays a crucial role in dictating tempo and maintaining balance in midfield. The clash of styles, Kosovo’s intensity versus Turkiye’s composure, adds another layer of intrigue to an already dramatic fixture.

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How Turkiye’s win, draw, or loss could affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

If Turkiye wins (Kosovo loses):

Turkiye qualifies for the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2002.

for the first time since 2002. Kosovo is eliminated from the qualification .

. Turkiye secures one of UEFA’s final qualification spots, joining the United States, Paraguay, and Australia in Group D at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

If the match ends in a draw:

The match goes to extra time and potentially penalties.

A draw is not final, as one team must win .

. The eventual winner qualifies, while the loser is eliminated.

If Turkiye loses (Kosovo wins):

Kosovo qualifies for the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in history , joining the United States, Paraguay, and Australia in Group D at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

, joining the in Group D at the . Turkiye is eliminated at the final stage .

. Kosovo achieves a landmark moment as a rising soccer nation.

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