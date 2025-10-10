Lionel Messi’s impact mirrors in LAFC: Son Heung-min’s honest six-word admission that shaped his MLS journey

When Son Heung-min decided to leave Tottenham after a decade of service and over 170 goals, many wondered whether the South Korean icon could still perform at the highest level. His move to Los Angeles FC (LAFC) raised eyebrows—not only because of its timing but also because of who was already redefining Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi.

The two superstars now share a league, each representing a different city, but both carrying the same weight of global expectations. Since Messi arrived at Inter Miami and Son’s at LAFC, the narrative of MLS has shifted from retirement destination to legitimate stage—a place where stars still have something to prove. And now, Son has made a revealing six-word admission about Messi that perfectly sums up the Argentine’s continued influence, even far from Europe’s elite competitions.

Son’s first months in California have been nothing short of spectacular. He has scored eight goals and provided three assists in just nine MLS appearances, leading LAFC to a five-match winning streak and a guaranteed playoff berth.

Critics who doubted Son’s motivation or physical level at age 33 have quickly been silenced. He’s blended seamlessly into the team’s system, forming an unstoppable partnership with Denis Bouanga, whose own numbers have exploded since Son’s arrival. Between them, the duo has been responsible for the Black and Gold’s last 18 goals, propelling both players into the MLS Golden Boot race alongside Lionel Messi.

Cultural impact: Korea meets California

Beyond the goals and assists, Son has transformed LAFC’s identity. For a club that once relied on Carlos Vela to connect with Los Angeles’ vast Mexican community, Son has created a similar emotional bridge with the city’s Korean population, one of the largest in the U.S.

Son’s influence has also shown in numbers. LAFC’s social media engagement skyrocketed by 594% after his signing, reaching 34 billion views, and the club’s general manager, John Thorrington, revealed that “Son’s jersey is now the top-selling across all sports.”

Son Hueng-Min of Los Angeles Football Club poses with his jersey

What did Son say about Messi?

Midway through his MLS rise, Son finally opened up about what motivated him to take this new challenge. Speaking to the media, the humble winger said something that immediately resonated with fans worldwide. “I didn’t come to MLS because of him, but he definitely influenced me; he made the league even bigger, and I want to be like him.”

Those six words—“I want to be like him”—capture the essence of Son’s admiration for Lionel Messi. He went on to elaborate: “There’s no hiding it. We’re not on the same team, so I’m really looking forward to seeing him play.”

It’s a rare moment of openness from a player who has always walked his own path. While Son’s style differs from the Argentine’s, his admission underscores the Argentine’s continued ability to inspire even the most accomplished peers.

