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How to watch Iraq vs Bolivia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Héctor Cuéllar of Bolivia
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesHéctor Cuéllar of Bolivia
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Iraq vs Bolivia on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Iraq vs Bolivia
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Tuesday, March 31, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Fox Sports 1, FOX One and Telemundo Deportes Ahora
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With a coveted World Cup berth still within reach, both Iraq and Bolivia head into this clash knowing the margin for error is gone. Iraq enters after an impressive qualifying run that fell just short of automatic passage, but the squad now gets a second shot—and there’s little doubt they’ll approach this moment with urgency.

Bolivia, meanwhile, arrives with renewed belief following a hard-earned win over Suriname, marking its most realistic path back to the global stage in years. With neither side willing to leave Mexico empty-handed, expect a tense, high-stakes battle where every moment could define their World Cup fate.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Iraq vs Bolivia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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EDITORS’ PICKS
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