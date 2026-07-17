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Are there any 2010 World Cup winners in Spain’s 2026 final squad?

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Spain are in the final again
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesSpain are in the final again

A team that has at least met expectations at the 2026 World Cup is Spain, who reached the final to face Argentina with the trophy on the line in just the second World Cup final appearance in the country’s history.

The biggest achievement for Spain has been successfully renewing the squad after the golden generation that lifted the trophy in South Africa, led by greats such as Xavi, Andrés Iniesta, Carles Puyol, Sergio Busquets, David Villa and Iker Casillas.

That team won the title in 2010, which means there are no players left from that squad. The last player from that generation to represent Spain was Jesús Navas, who remained part of the team until not long ago as he won the Euro 2024.

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The 2026 team

Goalkeepers: David Raya, Joan García, and Unai Simón.

Defenders: Marc Pubill, Alejandro Grimaldo, Eric García, Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsí, and Marc Cucurella.

The team of the final (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The team of the final (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Midfielders: Marcos Llorente, Mikel Merino, Fabián Ruiz, Gavi, Álex Baena, Rodri, Martín Zubimendi, and Pedri.

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Rodri reveals Spain’s plan to stop Lionel Messi in the 2026 World Cup final: ‘Keep him away from the box’

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Rodri reveals Spain’s plan to stop Lionel Messi in the 2026 World Cup final: ‘Keep him away from the box’

Forwards: Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Yéremy Pino, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Víctor Muñoz, and Borja Iglesias.

The 2010 team

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas, Víctor Valdés, and Pepe Reina.

Defenders: Raúl Albiol, Gerard Piqué, Carlos Marchena, Carles Puyol, Joan Capdevila, Sergio Ramos, and Álvaro Arbeloa.

Midfielders: Andrés Iniesta, Xavi Hernández, Cesc Fàbregas, Xabi Alonso, Sergio Busquets, Javi Martínez, and David Silva.

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Forwards: David Villa, Fernando Torres, Juan Mata, Pedro Rodríguez, Fernando Llorente, and Jesús Navas.

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