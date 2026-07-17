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Rodri reveals Spain’s plan to stop Lionel Messi in the 2026 World Cup final: ‘Keep him away from the box’

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Rodri of Spain and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesRodri of Spain and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Spain and Argentina clash at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19, to decide who becomes champion of the 2026 World Cup. The Europeans know they’ll face a tough test in Lionel Messi, who is chasing his second title after leading his country to glory in Qatar 2022.

Amid that backdrop, Spain captain Rodri broke down exactly how they plan to deal with Messi ahead of the World Cup final, laying out a two-part approach to containing the tournament’s top scorer.

First, keep him away from the box. And second, when we inevitably have to defend, be closer to him, be more aggressive. Maybe not sit back as much,” the Manchester City midfielder said in an interview with Diario As.

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Rodri explained how that plan fits into Spain‘s broader defensive identity, while acknowledging the unpredictability Messi brings to the occasion. “We’re a team that presses forward to force our opponents to play backward, and I think that’s the key to Sunday’s match. But with a player like Leo, who’s often unpredictable, we’ll have to be very alert,” he added.

Lionel Messi during Argentina’s game vs England. (Getty Images)

Lionel Messi during Argentina’s game vs England. (Getty Images)

Rodri praises Messi’s greatness and longevity

It will be the third and likely final World Cup final Messi plays in, and this one carries a special significance — he’ll be facing several players who grew up idolizing him during his time at Barcelona, like Pau Cubarsi, Pedri, Gavi, and even Lamine Yamal.

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Rodri didn’t hold back when discussing Messi’s greatness and longevity heading into the final. “Messi speaks for himself. But beyond the individual accolades, his career speaks for him. So many years at the top level. To reach — I don’t know how old he is now (39) — in that kind of form and still be the best player at the World Cup is incredible,” he explained.

Beyond the individual praise, the Spain captain also acknowledged what Messi represents for Argentina as a team, and the challenge that poses heading into Sunday’s final.

For them, he’s more than a player. He’s a reference point, their leader. But we’ll have to control Argentina in every phase of the game,” the Spaniard captain concluded.

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