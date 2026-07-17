When is the 2030 FIFA World Cup? Host countries, dates and venues

There are still four years left until the competition returns for a new edition. However, the host countries, dates and venues for the 2030 World Cup have already been confirmed, while the tournament still does not know how many teams will participate.

The World Cup will have three main hosts in 2030. After the United States, Mexico and Canada joint bid was successful for the 2026 edition, this one was more complicated because it involved countries from different confederations.

This time, the host countries will be Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Three additional countries will host one match each in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay as part of the celebration for the 100th anniversary of the competition.

Dates

With an expanded list of countries hosting matches, a challenge emerged because of the distance between continents. The three matches in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay are scheduled for June 8 and June 9.

The first match of the competition is going to be played at Estadio Centenario (Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)

The long distances for the teams playing those matches could create a disadvantage, which led to a change in the schedule with those teams playing their next match 11 days after their first match.

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see also Every FIFA World Cup final in history: Results, scores and host countries

The opening matches in the main host countries are scheduled for June 13 and June 14 as the official start of the competition. More than a month later, the final will be played on June 21.

Venues

The stadiums that were confirmed first were the venues for the opening matches. Estadio Centenario in Uruguay, Estadio Monumental in Argentina and Estadio Osvaldo Domínguez Dibb in Paraguay are the stadiums selected by those countries.

In Spain, the venues are Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Camp Nou, Estadio Metropolitano, Estadio RCDE, Estadio La Cartuja, Estadio Nueva Romareda, Estadio La Rosaleda, Estadio San Mamés, Estadio Riazor, Estadio de Gran Canaria and Estadio Anoeta.

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Portugal will host matches at Estádio da Luz, Estádio José Alvalade and Estádio do Dragão. Morocco‘s venues are Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Hassan II Stadium, Marrakesh Stadium, Tangier Grand Stadium, Fez Stadium and Adrar Stadium.