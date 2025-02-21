Referee disciplined after request to Lionel Messi in Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup game

The CONCACAF Champions Cup clash between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City was mired in controversy once again. Referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava drew attention when he made a request to star Lionel Messi, prompting CONCACAF to impose disciplinary action for his behavior.

Leading up to the game, there were heightened expectations following the match’s rescheduling due to extreme weather conditions. However, controversy emerged post-match when Ortiz approached Messi and appeared to ask for his shirt, a move that caused discomfort within Sporting KC’s camp.

Following an investigation, a CONCACAF spokesperson clarified that Ortiz’s original request was for an autograph intended for a family member with special needs. Despite the seemingly noble intention behind the action, the organization decided to take disciplinary action.

“The referee’s conduct does not align with the Confederation’s Code of Conduct for match officials and existing processes for these types of requests. The referee has acknowledged his mistake, apologized for the incident, and accepted the disciplinary action CONCACAF has applied,” the CONCACAF spokeperson told ESPN.

Sporting KC also raised concerns with both MLS and CONCACAF regarding the situation, seeking action on Ortiz’s conduct. While the disciplinary measures have been taken, details of the consequences for Ortiz have not been made public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi sets new record in match against Sporting KC for Champions Cup

Ortiz’s actions have sparked some questions, not due to the request itself, but because this was the third time he had officiated a match involving Messi. Previously, he refereed a 3-0 Argentina win over Jamaica on September 27, 2022, ahead of the World Cup, and a Champions Cup match between Nashville and Inter Miami, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Inter Miami’s next game vs. Sporting KC

The first leg between Sporting KC and Inter Miami, initially postponed, took place in harsh conditions with a temperature of -9.4 °F (-23 °C). Despite the frigid weather, Messi was the difference-maker, scoring a stunning goal with his right foot to give Miami the narrow 1-0 lead.

The second leg of the 1st round of the Champions Cup will take place on Tuesday, February 25, at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, with Sporting KC now set to visit Miami for the decisive match.

Advertisement