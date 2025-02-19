Trending topics:
CONCACAF
Season kicks off for Messi: Inter Miami’s lineup against Sporting KC in Concacaf Champions Cup 2025

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

nter Miami's likely starting lineup against Sporting Kansas City features a blend of experienced stars and promising young players.
Inter Miami's likely starting lineup against Sporting Kansas City features a blend of experienced stars and promising young players.

Inter Miami CF‘s rapid transformation from a fledgling MLS franchise to a global football powerhouse is largely attributed to the arrival of Lionel Messi in 2023. The club’s ambitious vision, spearheaded by David Beckham, now sees Inter Miami contending for major titles with a star-studded roster featuring Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

Under the guidance of manager Javier Mascherano, another former Barcelona player, Inter Miami is determined to leave its mark on the soccer world. The team’s ambitious recruitment strategy, and the clear intent to compete at a high level, signal a rapid shift in their overall aims and ambitions.

Inter Miami will begin its 2025 official season with a crucial Concacaf Champions Cup match against Sporting Kansas City. The first leg of the Round One tie will take place at Children’s Mercy Park. Manager Javier Mascherano is expected to field his strongest possible XI for this important match, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez from the start.

The team’s approach suggests that the Concacaf Champions League is a significant priority for the club and further underscores their ambition to compete for major titles, reflecting their determination to build a successful squad that can compete for trophies both domestically and internationally. The absence of David Martínez due to an ankle injury adds to the tactical challenges for the manager.

Inter Miami’s starting XI for the Sporting Kansas City match

Inter Miami’s likely starting lineup against Sporting Kansas City showcases their considerable strength in depth and illustrates the manager’s strategy for this crucial match.

The team’s planned formation is set to utilize a strong base of players who are already renowned for their talents and experience, highlighting their high level of ability and experience. This lineup signals the team’s clear commitment to achieving a positive result in this crucial first-leg encounter.

Predicted Inter Miami Starting XI (4-3-3): Drake Callender; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Tadeo Allende, Yannick Bright/Federico Redondo, Sergio Busquets, Fafa Picault; Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez.

