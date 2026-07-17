How to watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO LA Galaxy vs LAFC WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 10:25pm ET / 7:25pm PT • Friday, July 17, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Playoff implications add even more intensity to one of MLS‘s fiercest rivalries as LAFC and the LA Galaxy meet in another high-stakes Los Angeles derby. LAFC currently holds a postseason spot with 24 points.

On the other hand, the Galaxy are ninth and occupying the final play-in position, leaving both clubs vulnerable to slipping below the playoff line with a defeat. Expect a charged atmosphere and plenty of drama in a contest that could have a major impact on the Western Conference race.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

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