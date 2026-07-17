Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

How to watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Marco Reus of Los Angeles Galaxy
© Olivia Vanni/Getty ImagesMarco Reus of Los Angeles Galaxy
Here are all of the details of where you can watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO LA Galaxy vs LAFC
WHAT MLS 2026 season
WHEN 10:25pm ET / 7:25pm PT • Friday, July 17, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Match Overview

Playoff implications add even more intensity to one of MLS‘s fiercest rivalries as LAFC and the LA Galaxy meet in another high-stakes Los Angeles derby. LAFC currently holds a postseason spot with 24 points.

On the other hand, the Galaxy are ninth and occupying the final play-in position, leaving both clubs vulnerable to slipping below the playoff line with a defeat. Expect a charged atmosphere and plenty of drama in a contest that could have a major impact on the Western Conference race.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Advertisement
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch LA Galaxy vs Toluca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Toluca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

LA Galaxy will host Toluca in the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know about the date, venue, kickoff time, and viewing options for fans in the United States.

How to watch Toluca vs LA Galaxy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Toluca vs LA Galaxy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Toluca face LA Galaxy in the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including date, venue, kickoff time, and viewing options for fans in the United States.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

How to watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Portland Timbers are scheduled to meet LA Galaxy in a 2026 MLS regular-season clash. Check here for full information on the matchup, including date, venue, and viewing options for fans in the United States so you don’t miss this must-watch contest live.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Mount Pleasant Academy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Mount Pleasant Academy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

LA Galaxy will face Mount Pleasant Academy in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how fans in the United States can watch or live stream the action.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo