How to watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|LA Galaxy vs LAFC
|WHAT
|MLS 2026 season
|WHEN
|10:25pm ET / 7:25pm PT • Friday, July 17, 2026
|WHERE
|Apple TV
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Playoff implications add even more intensity to one of MLS‘s fiercest rivalries as LAFC and the LA Galaxy meet in another high-stakes Los Angeles derby. LAFC currently holds a postseason spot with 24 points.
On the other hand, the Galaxy are ninth and occupying the final play-in position, leaving both clubs vulnerable to slipping below the playoff line with a defeat. Expect a charged atmosphere and plenty of drama in a contest that could have a major impact on the Western Conference race.
Details on how to watch
Apple TV
is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.