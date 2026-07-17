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How to watch Nashville SC vs Atlanta United match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Ahmed Qasem of Nashville SC
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesAhmed Qasem of Nashville SC
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Nashville SC vs Atlanta United on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Nashville SC vs Atlanta United
WHAT MLS 2026 season
WHEN 8:10pm ET / 5:10pm PT • Friday, July 17, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Match Overview

Nashville SC will aim to stay on top of the Eastern Conference when it meets Atlanta United, one of the league’s biggest strugglers. With Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami close behind, Nashville can’t afford to drop points.

Meanwhile, Atlanta enters the match second from the bottom of the standings with just 11 points and hopes of pulling off a major upset. It promises to be an important matchup with plenty at stake, so don’t miss the action.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Nashville SC vs Atlanta United and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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