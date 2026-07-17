How to watch Nashville SC vs Atlanta United match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Nashville SC vs Atlanta United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Nashville SC vs Atlanta United WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 8:10pm ET / 5:10pm PT • Friday, July 17, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Nashville SC will aim to stay on top of the Eastern Conference when it meets Atlanta United, one of the league’s biggest strugglers. With Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami close behind, Nashville can’t afford to drop points.

Meanwhile, Atlanta enters the match second from the bottom of the standings with just 11 points and hopes of pulling off a major upset. It promises to be an important matchup with plenty at stake, so don’t miss the action.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Nashville SC vs Atlanta United and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

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