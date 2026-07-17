Every FIFA World Cup final in history: Results, scores and host countries

The last match of the 2026 World Cup has Spain and Argentina going for the trophy. However, this wouldn’t be the first time they would be champions, as they are part of the group of eight countries that have won the competition.

Since its creation in 1930, the World Cup has continued to grow in popularity. The difficulty of winning the tournament has also left some of the greatest players in history, such as Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini and Paolo Maldini, without ever experiencing the feeling of lifting the trophy.

The competition has produced unforgettable finals, such as the 3-3 draw between Argentina and France in Qatar 2022, while others were much less memorable, like the 0-0 draw between Brazil and Italy in 1994, which Brazil won on penalties.

The World Cup has had 22 finals in its history, with eight of them going to extra time. Five champions were decided during the additional 30 minutes, while the other three were determined through penalty shootouts.

List of finals