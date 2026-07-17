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Every FIFA World Cup final in history: Results, scores and host countries

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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The only goalless final was in 1994
© Mike Hewitt/ALLSPORTThe only goalless final was in 1994

The last match of the 2026 World Cup has Spain and Argentina going for the trophy. However, this wouldn’t be the first time they would be champions, as they are part of the group of eight countries that have won the competition.

Since its creation in 1930, the World Cup has continued to grow in popularity. The difficulty of winning the tournament has also left some of the greatest players in history, such as Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini and Paolo Maldini, without ever experiencing the feeling of lifting the trophy.

The competition has produced unforgettable finals, such as the 3-3 draw between Argentina and France in Qatar 2022, while others were much less memorable, like the 0-0 draw between Brazil and Italy in 1994, which Brazil won on penalties.

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The World Cup has had 22 finals in its history, with eight of them going to extra time. Five champions were decided during the additional 30 minutes, while the other three were determined through penalty shootouts.

List of finals

YearHost countryWinnersScoreRunners-upVenue
1930UruguayUruguay4–2ArgentinaEstadio Centenario
1934ItalyItaly2–1 (a.e.t.)CzechoslovakiaStadio Nazionale PNF
1938FranceItaly4–2HungaryStade Olympique de Colombes
1950*BrazilUruguay2–1BrazilMaracanã Stadium
1954SwitzerlandWest Germany3–2HungaryWankdorf Stadium
1958SwedenBrazil5–2SwedenRåsunda Stadium
1962ChileBrazil3–1CzechoslovakiaEstadio Nacional
1966EnglandEngland4–2 (a.e.t.)West GermanyWembley Stadium
1970MexicoBrazil4–1ItalyEstadio Azteca
1974West GermanyWest Germany2–1NetherlandsOlympiastadion
1978ArgentinaArgentina3–1 (a.e.t.)NetherlandsEstadio Monumental
1982SpainItaly3–1West GermanySantiago Bernabéu
1986MexicoArgentina3–2West GermanyEstadio Azteca
1990ItalyWest Germany1–0ArgentinaStadio Olimpico
1994United StatesBrazil0–0 (a.e.t.) (3–2 pen.)ItalyRose Bowl
1998FranceFrance3–0BrazilStade de France
2002South Korea/JapanBrazil2–0GermanyInternational Stadium
2006GermanyItaly1–1 (a.e.t.) (5–3 pen.)FranceOlympiastadion
2010South AfricaSpain1–0 (a.e.t.)NetherlandsSoccer City
2014BrazilGermany1–0 (a.e.t.)ArgentinaMaracanã Stadium
2018RussiaFrance4–2CroatiaLuzhniki Stadium
2022QatarArgentina3–3 (a.e.t.) (4–2 pen.)FranceLusail Stadium
2026United States, Canada and MexicoTBDTBDTBDMetLife Stadium
*The 1950 World Cup did not have a traditional final. Uruguay vs Brazil was the final match of the final group stage and determined the champion.
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