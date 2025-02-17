Good news for Lionel Messi: Inter Miami’s Champions Cup game Vs. Sporting KC rescheduled due to weather

Inter Miami was set to play its first official game of the season in the opening leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Sporting Kansas City. However, the match has been rescheduled due to extreme weather conditions, providing Lionel Messi and the team with more favorable conditions than initially expected.

The weather forecast predicted “extremely cold” temperatures, with snow and a maximum temperature expected to reach just 5°F (-15°C). A day before the originally scheduled Tuesday game, CONCACAF issued a statement confirming the postponement:

“CONCACAF has announced that the first leg of the Round One series of the CONCACAF Champions Cup between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF has been rescheduled due to adverse weather conditions expected to affect the Kansas City metropolitan area in the next 24 hours, including significant snowfall,” the statement read.

As explained by CONCACAF, the decision was made to “prioritize the safety of the players and fans,” with the agreement of both Inter Miami and Sporting KC, as well as local authorities.

The last-minute postponement has surprised many. The game is now set to be played one day later, on Wednesday, February 19. This means both Inter Miami and Sporting KC will now face a demanding schedule, playing three matches in six days, including the second leg of the Champions Cup and their MLS debut over the weekend.

Messi’s reported reluctance to play in extreme cold

Reports from journalist Franco Panizo raised concerns among fans, suggesting Messi might not want to play in the extreme cold conditions forecasted for Tuesday’s match. However, head coach Javier Mascherano reassured the public during Monday’s press conference, confirming Messi’s availability for the game: “Lionel Messi is available for tomorrow’s game. I can assure you, he will play.”

Mascherano also acknowledged the ongoing talks about a potential postponement and addressed the weather concerns. “It’s not just about the game. If the amount of snow falls that is expected to fall, the city will shut down… That is what this is about,” he acknowledged.

Given Messi’s admitted struggle with cold weather (as noted by his former teammate Luis Suarez at the 2021 Ballon d’Or gala), the rescheduled game offers Messi more favorable conditions, though the tight schedule remains a challenge.

