How many 2022 World Cup champions are in Argentina’s 2026 final squad?

The final of the 2026 World Cup has Argentina and Spain as the last teams remaining in the competition, making it Argentina’s second consecutive appearance after beating France in Qatar.

While the team has many strengths, continuity may be the main reason Argentina are once again where they are. Helped by a squad that had already gone through a renewal process, most of the same players remain and have continued to deliver strong performances. From the team that won the title four years ago, 17 players are still part of the squad.

Gerónimo Rulli, Emiliano Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nahuel Molina, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Thiago Almada, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Julián Álvarez, Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez are the players who were selected for both squads.

The 2026 team

Goalkeepers: Juan Musso, Gerónimo Rulli, and Emiliano Martínez.

The team of the final (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Defenders: Marcos Senesi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martínez, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Facundo Medina, and Nahuel Molina.

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Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Valentín Barco, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolás González, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernández.

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Forwards: Julián Álvarez, Lionel Messi, Thiago Almada, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, José Manuel López, and Lautaro Martínez.

The 2022 team

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Gerónimo Rulli, and Emiliano Martínez.

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Germán Pezzella, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nahuel Molina, and Marcos Acuña.

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Ángel Di María, Exequiel Palacios, Thiago Almada, Alejandro Gómez, Guido Rodríguez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernández.

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Forwards: Julián Álvarez, Lionel Messi, Ángel Correa, Paulo Dybala, and Lautaro Martínez.