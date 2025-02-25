Trending topics:
Video: Lionel Messi scores stunning volley for Inter Miami against Sporting KC in Champions Cup

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts in the second half against the Orlando City during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts in the second half against the Orlando City during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

Inter Miami hosted Sporting Kansas City for the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round, aiming to extend their 1-0 advantage. Once again, star Lionel Messi made his mark on the score sheet with an incredible volley.

Despite creating the clearer chances early on, Inter Miami faced a Sporting KC team that pressed high in search of an equalizer. However, Messi once again demonstrated his quality.

In the 19th minute, Inter Miami started building an attack, with Messi playing a perfectly timed through ball to striker Luis Suarez. Suarez, driving into the box, delivered a lobbed cross to Messi, who controlled the ball with his chest and then fired a clinical volley to give his team the lead.

For the second goal, Messi showcased his playmaking skills once again, delivering a precise pass to Jordi Alba. On the left side, the Spanish left-back crossed accurately to Tadeo Allende, who finished to make it 2-0.

With a 3-1 home win, Inter Miami became the first MLS team to advance to the second round of the Champions Cup. While some spots are still up for grabs, Tigres, Chivas de Guadalajara, Pumas UNAM, Cruz Azul, and Monterrey have already secured their places, all from the Mexican league.

Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez fined after MLS incident against NYCFC

see also

Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez fined after MLS incident against NYCFC

Messi’s strong start to 2025 season

Now in his third season at Inter Miami, Messi, at 37 years old and after two months of inactivity, was expected to show signs of rust. However, the Argentine forward has enjoyed an exceptional start to 2025, first in preseason and now as the official season begins.

In the first three official games of 2025, Inter Miami scored six goals, and Messi was involved in four of them. He scored the opening goal in the first leg against Sporting KC, provided two assists in the MLS season opener against New York City FC, and netted again against Sporting KC, giving him two goals and two assists in the first three matches.

