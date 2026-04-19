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How to watch Santos vs Fluminense in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Neymar Junior of Santos
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesNeymar Junior of Santos
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos vs Fluminense on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Santos vs Fluminense
WHAT Brasileirão
WHEN 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT • Sunday, April 19, 2026
WHERE Fanatiz and Premiere
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Fresh off a much-needed victory against Atletico Mineiro, Santos head into this matchup with renewed belief, now sitting just three points shy of climbing out of danger as the relegation fight tightens. With Neymar Jr. leading the charge, Santos understand the urgency—every result matters from here on out.

Awaiting them is a surging Fluminense squad firmly planted in the title race, boasting 20 points and trailing Palmeiras by six, setting the stage for a clash where desperation meets championship ambition—don’t miss a minute of what promises to be a compelling showdown.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Santos vs Fluminense and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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