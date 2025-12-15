Thiago Silva faces uncertain future: Brazilian veteran reportedly set to leave Fluminense amid AC Milan rumors

Defying all expectations, Thiago Silva has remained one of the most competitive center backs, excelling at both Chelsea and Fluminense as a veteran player. Despite his high level of play, he has reportedly decided to leave the Brazilian team in January 2026. As he looks to define his future, Silva has set forth a series of conditions for his next professional destination, which brings him closer to a short-term move to AC Milan.

According to GeGlobo, Thiago Silva has decided to leave Fluminense with the clear objective of securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup with Brazil. Because of this, the veteran has set his main goal as a return to European leagues, as he believes it would give him more chances to be seen by coach Carlo Ancelotti as a possible fit for the national team. With this in mind, the Brazilian could benefit from a potential move to AC Milan.

Although Allegri has Matteo Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori, and Strahinja Pavlovic as key pieces, the coach appears willing to look for depth on the bench, as only Koni De Winter and David Odogu come in as rotation options, with neither having experience like Thiago Silva to maintain consistency at the back. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are looking to reinforce the team’s defense, along with the forward line, in the January 2026 transfer window.

With his extensive experience, Thiago Silva could be the ideal reinforcement for AC Milan’s defensive line, which is seeking depth and rotation. If coach Allegri is able to offer him an important role, he could be a key piece in leading a team that has not found a level of consistency that makes a real difference, something he proved not long ago at Chelsea, where he was instrumental in winning the Champions League title.

Vinicinho of Bragantino competes for the ball with Thiago Silva of Fluminense.

Thiago Silva reveals his post-retirement soccer professional path

Thiago Silva has successfully maintained peak physical condition, steering clear of serious injuries that could impair his performance on the pitch. Although he is pursuing a ‘last dance’ in European soccer, his 41 years suggest that professional retirement might be closer than anticipated. Instead of setting a date for his farewell, the Brazilian has outlined a distinct professional future connected to soccer, establishing a compelling objective for himself.

In his recent interview with L’Equipe, Thiago revealed that he plans to become a coach when he retires from soccer, despite not yet thinking about his professional retirement. Along with this, the Brazilian star confessed that he will set himself the objective of coaching every club he played for, making Porto, Fluminense, Chelsea, PSG, and AC Milan his future goals as he looks to write more chapters in his professional legacy.