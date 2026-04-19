How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina

Here are all of the details of where you can watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO River Plate vs Boca Juniors WHAT 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina WHEN 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT • Sunday, April 19, 2026 WHERE Fanatiz STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Argentine soccer hits a fever pitch as River Plate and Boca Juniors renew their historic rivalry in the latest edition of the Superclasico, a matchup that routinely commands the sport’s global spotlight. Both sides enter in strong form after securing midweek wins in international competition.

They are also staying firmly in the hunt for the top spots in their respective domestic campaigns. With bragging rights and major standings implications on the line, this clash delivers everything you’d expect from one of soccer’s fiercest rivalries.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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