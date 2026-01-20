How to watch Real Madrid vs Monaco in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Monaco on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Real Madrid vs Monaco
|WHAT
|UEFA Champions League
|WHEN
|3pm ET / 12pm PT • Tuesday, January 20, 2026
|WHERE
|Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, UniMás, TUDN and ViX
|FREE TRIAL
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Real Madrid no longer has much wiggle room after stumbling against Manchester City, but the situation remains firmly in their hands as the league stage winds down. The math is simple for Madrid: take care of business in the final two fixtures and a top-eight finish — along with a direct ticket to the Round of 16 — is secured, sparing any late-stage chaos.
That urgency carries into a high-stakes clash with AS Monaco, a side currently clinging to a Round of 32 position on nine points but far from safe. A defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu would leave the visitors exposed, ensuring a desperate, high-intensity contest as Kylian Mbappe and Madrid look to impose their authority at home.
More details on how to watch
