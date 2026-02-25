Trending topics:
Champions League
Why isn’t Ousmane Dembele playing for PSG against Monaco in UEFA Champions League knockout round playoff?

Martina Alcheva

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain looks on
Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain looks on

The tension surrounding Ousmane Dembele has only intensified ahead of the decisive European night in Paris. Paris Saint-Germain returns home with a narrow advantage over Monaco in the Champions League playoff, yet one question has dominated the buildup: why won’t the French winger feature in a match that could define the club’s continental ambitions? The answer, initially shrouded in uncertainty, has now emerged, and it could significantly reshape the tactical balance between PSG and Monaco.

The first leg at the Stade Louis II delivered drama from the opening whistle. Within 18 minutes, Monaco had stunned the defending champion by racing into a 2-0 lead, courtesy of a Folarin Balogun brace. PSG appeared rattled, facing the possibility of a damaging defeat in the Principality.

But the Parisian side responded with resilience befitting a European holder. Desire Doue emerged as the unlikely hero, turning the tide after being introduced early in the match. Achraf Hakimi equalized before Doue completed the comeback in the second half, sealing a remarkable 3-2 victory that handed PSG a slender aggregate lead heading into the return leg at the Parc des Princes.

The comeback was historic. It marked the first time this century that Luis Enrique’s players had overturned a two-goal deficit in a Champions League knockout fixture. Momentum carried into domestic competition, where PSG comfortably defeated Metz 3-0 to reclaim top spot in Ligue 1. Ironically, Monaco also helped PSG’s cause by defeating Lens 3-2 days later, indirectly assisting their rival’s climb to the summit.

The reason behind Dembele’s absence

PSG confirmed that Ousmane Dembele will miss the second leg due to a calf injury sustained in the first meeting. The French winger was withdrawn before the 30-minute mark in Monaco and has not recovered in time for the decisive clash.

According to club updates, the Frenchman has resumed individual training but remains unavailable. As reported by the club“Dembele resumed individual training but won’t be an option for Wednesday’s second leg against Monaco in the Champions League.” The timing is particularly cruel given his importance to Luis Enrique’s attacking structure.

PSG&#039;s Luis Enrique and Ousmane Dembele

Head coach Luis Enrique and Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain.

The absence is significant. Dembele’s early withdrawal in the first leg inadvertently altered the dynamic of the match, paving the way for Doue’s match-winning performance. Yet while that substitution proved decisive, replacing his explosiveness over a full match presents a different challenge.

Luis Enrique confirmed the winger’s status ahead of the fixture, explaining that caution prevailed over risk. Fabian Ruiz (knee), Senny Mayulu (calf), and Quentin Ndjantou (thigh) are also sidelined, further testing squad depth.

