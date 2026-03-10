Trending topics:
Carlo Ancelotti dealt bad news as Brazil defender reportedly ruled out of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil.
© Chung Sung-Jun/Getty ImagesHead coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to begin in three months, Brazil have received bad news, as a defender is dealing with physical problems that will likely rule him out of head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

“Vanderson’s expected to miss the World Cup 2026, barring any surprise in recovery,” reporter Fabrizio Romano wrote on X, citing information from Ge Globo. The defender was a starter in AS Monaco’s 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 last Friday, but had to be substituted in the 15th minute of the first half.

The injury Vanderson suffered was muscular, the type that usually does not require a lengthy recovery period. However, in this case things were more serious. “AS Monaco right back underwent surgery on Monday,” Romano added.

This completely changed the outlook and placed the Brazilian defender in a difficult position regarding his potential participation in the World Cup. “He’s expected to be out with injury for around three months,” the report says, setting a timeline that makes Vanderson’s chances of returning in time to be considered extremely difficult.

Brazilian defender Vanderson.

Brazilian defender Vanderson.

The key dates for Brazil ahead of the World Cup

Like all other national teams around the world, Brazil will play two matches during the March international break, which will be the last before head coach Carlo Ancelotti names the final squad for the World Cup. On March 26, they will face France, while five days later they will play Croatia.

Neymar Jr. could make Brazil comeback as Carlo Ancelotti reportedly makes key decision ahead of upcoming friendly games

Neymar Jr. could make Brazil comeback as Carlo Ancelotti reportedly makes key decision ahead of upcoming friendly games

In a little more than two months, Ancelotti will announce the final 26-player squad traveling to North America. According to Ge Globo, that will happen on May 19. Brazil’s World Cup debut will come on Saturday, June 13, opening Group C against Morocco at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

What options does Ancelotti have instead of Vanderson?

Carlo Ancelotti was hired by the Brazil national team in mid-2025 and had his first experience in charge during the FIFA international break in June, when they faced Ecuador and Paraguay in the World Cup qualifiers. Vanderson was part of the squad and started both matches.

However, that was the last time the Monaco defender was selected by Ancelotti. In the following three FIFA international breaks, in September, October and November, Vanderson was left out of the squad due to physical problems, something similar to what will happen now after Monday’s surgery.

During those windows when Vanderson was unavailable, Ancelotti tested different options at right-back. AS Roma’s Wesley played several matches in that position, while Botafogo’s Vitinho and Vasco da Gama’s Paulo Henrique did so on other occasions. Even Eder Militao, usually a center back for Real Madrid, filled the role in a friendly against Senegal in November.

