Is Kylian Mbappe playing today? Predicted lineups for Real Madrid vs. AS Monaco in the Champions League clash

In the wake of Xabi Alonso’s dismissal and defeat to Albacete in the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid have managed to turn things around, beating Levante convincingly in LaLiga. However, they face their biggest challenge since the arrival of head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, as they take on AS Monaco in the Champions League. With this in mind, fans are keeping a close eye on Kylian Mbappe‘s condition, as they hope to see him in the starting lineup.

Even though Kylian has been struggling with some issues related to his knee, Arbeloa decided to call him up for today’s Champions League game. Having trained and started in the latest game, the French star is expected to start again, leading Los Blancos in scoring. Consolidated as the current top scorer in the competition, the 27-year-old may look to widen the gap by netting against AS Monaco.

Paired with Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. is expected to lead the team’s offense, as coach Arbeloa has publicly highlighted him as a cornerstone of Real Madrid’s project. Moreover, the Brazilian star has developed a strong on-field connection with the French star, creating a formidable offense. With this dynamic duo, the Spanish side aims to secure its first victory in the Champions League since Xabi’s dismissal, bolstering their promising form.

While Real Madrid are still searching for solid form, Arbeloa has a great opportunity to consolidate an organized midfield, especially since Luka Modric’s departure has been challenging. For this reason, Eduardo Camavinga’s inconsistency may prompt the coach to opt for Arda Guler, pairing him with Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni, as Federico Valverde might once again start as right-back.

Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, congratulates Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid for scoring.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. AS Monaco

Even if Mbappe seems ready to start today against AS Monaco, Real Madrid are still facing key absentees: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and Rodrygo Goes will not play in today’s game due to injury concerns. Moreover, Alvaro Carreras will also be absent due to yellow card accumulation. For that reason, coach Alvaro Arbeloa may be tempted to opt for a similar lineup, but Franco Mastantuono may have a chance to start as the right winger.

With this in mind, Real Madrid could play as follows: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Dean Huijsen, Fran Garcia; Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham; Franco Mastantuono, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

AS Monaco predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid

Like Real Madrid, AS Monaco arrive at today’s Champions League clash with key absentees as Takumi Minamino, Mohammed Salisu, Krepin Diatta, Lukas Hradecky, Christian Mawissa, and Paul Pogba will not be able to play. Nonetheless, coach Sebastien Pocognoli will look to reverse the team’s poor form by winning the game against the Spanish side. To achieve that, Folarin Balogun, Denis Zakaria, and Maghnes Akliouche could play a key role.

Considering this, AS Monaco could play as follows: Philipp Kohn; Vanderson, Thilo Kehrer, Eric Dier, Caio Henrique; Maghnes Akliouche, Jordan Teze, Denis Zakaria, Aleksandr Golovin; Mika Biereth, Folarin Balogun.

