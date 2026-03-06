Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Ligue 1
Comments

How to watch PSG vs Monaco in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Ligue 1

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain
© Catherine Steenkeste/Getty ImagesVitinha of Paris Saint-Germain
Here are all of the details of where you can watch PSG vs Monaco on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO PSG vs Monaco
WHAT Ligue 1
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Friday, March 6, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A pivotal Ligue 1 showdown is on deck as AS Monaco look to shake up the title race when they host league leaders Paris Saint-Germain. Monaco enter the weekend with 37 points and sitting outside the European places, making this a crucial opportunity to spark a late surge up the standings.

Meanwhile, PSG sit comfortably at the top with 57 points, holding a four-point edge over second-place RC Lens and aiming to extend their winning streak to protect their cushion. With major implications at both ends of the table, this is a must-watch clash you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch PSG vs Monaco and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Ousmane Dembele playing for PSG against Monaco in UEFA Champions League knockout round playoff?

Why isn’t Ousmane Dembele playing for PSG against Monaco in UEFA Champions League knockout round playoff?

The tension surrounding Ousmane Dembele has only intensified ahead of the decisive European night in Paris. Paris Saint-Germain returns home with a narrow advantage over Monaco in the Champions League playoff, yet one question has dominated the buildup: why won’t the French winger feature in a match that could define the club’s continental ambitions? The answer, initially […]

How to watch PSG vs Monaco in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

How to watch PSG vs Monaco in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

PSG will square off with Monaco in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times, plus how to watch the match live on TV or stream it in the United States.

Christian Pulisic’s record falls as USMNT teammate Folarin Balogun makes UEFA Champions League history ahead of home 2026 FIFA World Cup

Christian Pulisic’s record falls as USMNT teammate Folarin Balogun makes UEFA Champions League history ahead of home 2026 FIFA World Cup

While Pulisic once set the benchmark for American success in Europe, Balogun has now written his name into UEFA Champions League history, signaling a generational shift in American attacking talent at club level.

Robert Lewandowski reveals timeline for decision on his Barcelona future: ‘I don’t have pressure’

Robert Lewandowski reveals timeline for decision on his Barcelona future: ‘I don’t have pressure’

Robert Lewandowski addressed his future with Barcelona.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo