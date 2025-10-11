Trending topics:
How to watch Portugal vs Ireland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portugal vs Ireland on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Portugal vs Ireland
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Saturday, October 11, 2025
WHERE ViX, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video and Fubo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Portugal has stormed out of the gate in World Cup qualifying, racking up back-to-back victories to stake their claim at the top of the group and reinforce their status as frontrunners for automatic qualification. Cristiano Ronaldo leads a confident squad looking to extend their flawless run.

Meanwhile, Ireland enters the matchup hungry for a spark after managing only a single point in their opening two games. The Irish know a third setback could derail their chances, but they’re determined to challenge the favorites and create a surprise.

More details on how to watch

