Cristiano Ronaldo and Guillermo Ochoa on alert as Manuel Neuer could join exclusive 2026 World Cup list after Julian Nagelsmann’s provisional Germany squad decision

The road to the 2026 World Cup is beginning to produce unexpected twists with 28 days to go, and one of the biggest involves Manuel Neuer, whose international future appeared closed less than two years ago. With Cristiano Ronaldo still preparing for another tournament with Portugal and Guillermo Ochoa continuing his own pursuit of history with Mexico, Germany may now be considering a dramatic late move of its own.

For months, the expectation around the German national team was clear. Julian Nagelsmann had moved forward with a new generation, while Bayern veteran Neuer repeatedly insisted his chapter with Germany was over. Yet behind the scenes, reports in Germany suggest the situation may no longer be so straightforward.

According to reports from Kicker and multiple German outlets, Manuel Neuer’s name is believed to have been included on Germany’s provisional 55-man World Cup list submitted to FIFA. The list itself remains confidential, but the growing speculation has reignited debate over whether the Bavarians’ captain could make a sensational return.

The possibility is remarkable considering Neuer officially retired from international soccer after Euro 2024. At the time, the decision looked final, especially since the DFB-Team began preparations for a new cycle under Nagelsmann.

Manuel Neuer retired from the Germany national team in 2024.

However, uncertainty surrounding Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s fitness and the mixed form of current No. 1 Oliver Baumann appear to have reopened internal discussions. Reports suggest the German federation is seriously weighing whether experience could become decisive at the biggest tournament in soccer.

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The exclusive World Cup list revealed

The significance of Neuer’s potential return becomes even greater when looking at the historic company he could join in 2026. If Neuer makes Germany’s final squad at age 40, he would enter the exclusive list of some of the oldest outfield veterans to appear at this year’s edition of the World Cup alongside names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Guillermo Ochoa.

Ronaldo is expected to captain Portugal at the tournament at the age of 41, while Ochoa continues fighting for a sixth World Cup appearance with Mexico. Neuer, meanwhile, would become one of the oldest German players ever to feature at the competition.

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That possibility seemed almost impossible only months ago. Neuer himself recently appeared to shut the door completely when speaking after Bayern Munich’s victory over Leipzig. “Yes,” Neuer answered when asked if his international career was truly over. Despite those comments, speculation has refused to disappear.

When is Nagelsmann’s final decision?

The uncertainty has created one of the biggest storylines around Germany before the final squad announcement on May 21. While the Gertman manager publicly continues to insist Neuer retired on his own terms, reports indicate the issue is being debated “far more intensely” behind closed doors. “There are increasing signs behind the scenes that the national team coach could include the 40-year-old in his final World Cup squad,” Kicker reported.

Julian Nagelsmann, Head Coach of Germany gives instructions to his keeper Manuel Neuer

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The relationship between the duo also appears far healthier now than it was in 2023. At the time, tensions emerged after Bayern dismissed goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic, one of Neuer’s closest allies. German media now claims those problems have long since been resolved, and that renewed connection may ultimately become important in the final decision.