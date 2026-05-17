Lionel Messi starts: Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami vs. Portland Timbers in MLS clash

Inter Miami host the Portland Timbers on Sunday, May 17, at Nu Stadium in the 2026 MLS regular season. With the Herons looking to climb further up the Eastern Conference standings, the biggest question heading into the match is whether Lionel Messi will be in the lineup.

Messi has been included in the starting lineup against the Timbers. The Argentine arrives in good form after scoring a brace and adding an assist in a 5-3 road win over FC Cincinnati, a performance that earned him a spot in the MLS Team of the Matchday 13 and further underlines his sharp form heading into the summer.

Through 12 MLS appearances this season, Messi has scored 11 goals and registered four assists. His only absence came against Charlotte FC back in March, and since returning he has played every available minute, accumulating 1,260 minutes across all competitions and arriving at the World Cup in peak condition.

Inter Miami looking to break their troubling home record

One of the most striking anomalies of Inter Miami’s 2026 campaign has been the stark contrast between their form on the road and at home. Away from Nu Stadium, the Herons are the top team in the league with 22 points from nine games, yet at home they rank among the worst sides in MLS, picking up just three points from four matches, level with the Philadelphia Union.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF at Nu Stadium.

That split has Inter Miami sitting sixth in the overall MLS standings with 25 points from 13 games. Back on home soil on Sunday, the Herons will be desperate to finally secure a second win at Nu Stadium, having not claimed all three points there since the venue’s inaugural game against Austin FC on April 4.

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Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami and Portland Timbers

Inter Miami’s confirmed lineup (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Micael, Sergio Reguilon; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, German Berterame.

Head coach Guillermo Hoyos.

Portland Timbers’ confirmed lineup (4-3-3): James Pantemis; Brandon Bye, Finn Surman, Kamal Miller, Jimer Fory; Cole Bassett, David Pereira Da Costa, Diego Chara; Kristoffer Velde, Kevin Kelsy, Alexander Aravena.

Head coach: Phil Neville.