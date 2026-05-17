Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Lionel Messi starts: Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami vs. Portland Timbers in MLS clash

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami host the Portland Timbers on Sunday, May 17, at Nu Stadium in the 2026 MLS regular season. With the Herons looking to climb further up the Eastern Conference standings, the biggest question heading into the match is whether Lionel Messi will be in the lineup.

Messi has been included in the starting lineup against the Timbers. The Argentine arrives in good form after scoring a brace and adding an assist in a 5-3 road win over FC Cincinnati, a performance that earned him a spot in the MLS Team of the Matchday 13 and further underlines his sharp form heading into the summer.

Through 12 MLS appearances this season, Messi has scored 11 goals and registered four assists. His only absence came against Charlotte FC back in March, and since returning he has played every available minute, accumulating 1,260 minutes across all competitions and arriving at the World Cup in peak condition.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Inter Miami looking to break their troubling home record

One of the most striking anomalies of Inter Miami’s 2026 campaign has been the stark contrast between their form on the road and at home. Away from Nu Stadium, the Herons are the top team in the league with 22 points from nine games, yet at home they rank among the worst sides in MLS, picking up just three points from four matches, level with the Philadelphia Union.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF at Nu Stadium.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF at Nu Stadium.

That split has Inter Miami sitting sixth in the overall MLS standings with 25 points from 13 games. Back on home soil on Sunday, the Herons will be desperate to finally secure a second win at Nu Stadium, having not claimed all three points there since the venue’s inaugural game against Austin FC on April 4.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo loses 15th career final: How does it compare to Lionel Messi?

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo loses 15th career final: How does it compare to Lionel Messi?

Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami and Portland Timbers

Inter Miami’s confirmed lineup (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Micael, Sergio Reguilon; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, German Berterame.
Head coach Guillermo Hoyos.

Portland Timbers’ confirmed lineup (4-3-3): James Pantemis; Brandon Bye, Finn Surman, Kamal Miller, Jimer Fory; Cole Bassett, David Pereira Da Costa, Diego Chara; Kristoffer Velde, Kevin Kelsy, Alexander Aravena.
Head coach: Phil Neville.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo loses 15th career final: How does it compare to Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo loses 15th career final: How does it compare to Lionel Messi?

Al Nassr fell to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final, handing Cristiano Ronaldo another defeat in a championship match. How does his record compare to Lionel Messi’s?

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo discussed by Portland coach Phil Neville ahead of Inter Miami clash

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo discussed by Portland coach Phil Neville ahead of Inter Miami clash

Portland Timbers head coach Phil Neville spoke about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Sunday’s matchup against Inter Miami.

Messi’s special preparation for the 2026 World Cup revealed by Argentina teammate De Paul

Messi’s special preparation for the 2026 World Cup revealed by Argentina teammate De Paul

Rodrigo De Paul spoke about how he and Lionel Messi are preparing to compete with Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi’s ‘denied’ 61st hat-trick: Why MLS didn’t recognize it in Inter Miami game

Lionel Messi’s ‘denied’ 61st hat-trick: Why MLS didn’t recognize it in Inter Miami game

Lionel Messi could've added his 61st career hat-trick, but the MLS has denied it in the last Inter Miami game against FC Cincinnati.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo