Real Madrid sweats over Kylian Mbappe’s fitness after limping off with France: Injury update and expected return date

When Kylian Mbappe limped off the pitch for France in the 83rd minute against Azerbaijan, the collective gasp from both French and Real Madrid fans said it all. The 26-year-old superstar, who has been in electric form since joining the Spanish club, left the match clutching his right ankle — the same one that had troubled him just a week earlier during the La Liga clash with Villarreal. Now, all eyes turn to Madrid for the answers: how bad is the injury, and how long will Los Blancos have to cope without their talisman?

France’s 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers should have been routine. Mbappe scored once and assisted another, dazzling as usual. But the mood shifted sharply late in the game when he went down in visible pain. According to the French Football Federation (FFF), the forward “suffered a blow to his right ankle and was forced to leave the match against Azerbaijan on Friday evening in Paris.”

The FFF confirmed the following day that Mbappe would not travel to Iceland for France’s next qualifier. “Upon the French delegation’s return to Clairefontaine, the French team captain spoke with Didier Deschamps. He will not be able to play Monday in Reykjavik against Iceland. The national coach has confirmed his withdrawal. Kylian Mbappe has been released to his club and will not be replaced,” the statement added.

For France, who sit comfortably atop its qualification group, the loss was manageable. For Real Madrid, it was a different story.

Real Madrid’s growing concern

This international break has been brutal for Madrid, with Mbappe’s injury the latest in a string of setbacks. Franco Mastantuono and Dean Huijsen have also withdrawn from their respective national teams with muscle issues, adding to coach Xabi Alonso’s growing headache. The timing could not be worse — Madrid faces Getafe on October 19, Juventus in the Champions League three days later, and then the biggest fixture of all: El Clasico against Barcelona on October 26 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Marca, Madrid’s frustration was palpable. “Mbappe left the France camp due to the same injury he had when he arrived,” the Spanish outlet reported, adding that “his condition may have worsened, as he now feels more pain than when he left Madrid to join France.” The article further revealed that the club had warned the French federation about the player’s delicate condition before the break, but there was “no clear agreement regarding his minutes.”

The situation sparked internal tension between club and country, as Mbappe reportedly trained minimally throughout the week but still played nearly the entire match against Azerbaijan.

How serious is Mbappe’s injury?

After returning to Madrid, the 26-year-old immediately underwent medical tests at Valdebebas. The good news soon followed: the injury is not serious. According to Fabrizio Romano, “Kylian Mbappe completed tests this morning and his ankle injury’s not seen as serious or worrying. Real Madrid staff expect Mbappe to be available for the upcoming week.”

Madrid’s medical staff compared the incident to Eder Militao’s recent knock — a painful but non-serious blow that required short-term rest. Still, the club will monitor Mbappe closely and manage his workload carefully ahead of the Getafe match to avoid aggravation before the crucial games that follow.