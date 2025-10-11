Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Spain against Georgia in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Spain’s young sensation Lamine Yamal will not feature for La Roja when the team faces Georgia in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, and while fans were left wondering why, the real reason behind his absence has now come to light. Spain, the reigning European champion, is looking to continue its perfect qualifying run, but it will have to do so without its brightest young star.

Luis de la Fuente’s players enter the third round of Group E qualification matches with full momentum, having secured commanding wins over Bulgaria (3-0) and Turkey (6-0). Under the current coach, La Roja has become one of the most dominant teams in international soccer again, boasting a 27-match unbeaten run in competitive play.

But as Spain prepares for another crucial clash at home against Georgia, the team will be missing several key names — among them Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, and Barcelona’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal, whose absence has drawn the most attention.

Georgia, on the other hand, arrives with confidence after a 3-0 win over Bulgaria, inspired by star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who leads their historic push for a first-ever World Cup appearance. Spain has won seven of its last eight meetings with Georgia, including a 4-1 victory at Euro 2024, but the absence of Yamal could still affect the rhythm and dynamism that has made De la Fuente’s side so dangerous.

The reason behind Lamine Yamal’s absence

The story of Yamal’s withdrawal began quietly, just days before the international break. The Barcelona star, who had only just returned from a groin injury, suffered a recurrence of the same issue during the club’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The groin problem for Lamine Yamal has returned following the game against PSG. The player will miss the game against Sevilla and his recovery time is estimated at two to three weeks,” Barcelona said in an official statement.

That setback forced Spain’s coaching staff to make a difficult call. Although De la Fuente initially included Yamal in his squad, he later withdrew him after reviewing Barca’s medical report confirming the recurrence. The decision came amid growing tension between the La Liga giant and the Spanish federation over how Yamal has been managed in recent months.

Lamine Yamal speaks with Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will Lamine Yamal return?

The timeline for Lamine Yamal’s recovery initially suggested he could miss most of October, including the upcoming league fixtures. However, recent updates from Barcelona indicate that his rehabilitation is progressing ahead of schedule.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 18-year-old forward is expected to rejoin full training by October 18, which could make him available for the Champions League clash against Olympiacos on the 21st. If all goes well, he will be fully fit for El Clasico against Real Madrid on October 26.