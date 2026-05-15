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Cristiano Ronaldo braced for shock exit: Jorge Jesus reportedly decides against Al-Nassr renewal as his preferred destination emerges in post-2026 World Cup twist

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Jorge Jesus (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Jorge Jesus (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon experience another major change at Al-Nassr, with growing reports suggesting Jorge Jesus is already preparing for life away from the Riyadh giant once the season comes to an end. The Portuguese manager has enjoyed an impressive campaign at the club, yet recent developments indicate his long-term future may already be decided despite the team still competing for major silverware.

At the same time, the Portuguese duo remains fully focused on delivering success in both domestic and continental competition. With the Saudi Pro League title race still alive and an AFC Champions League Two final approaching, the timing of the speculation surrounding Jorge Jesus has created even more intrigue around the club’s immediate future.

According to reports from ESPN Brasil journalist Bruno Andrade, Jorge Jesus does not intend to renew his contract with Al-Nassr beyond the current campaign. Although the veteran coach is said to be happy with life in Saudi Arabia, his ambitions reportedly stretch far beyond club soccer.

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“Jorge Jesus does not intend to renew his contract with Al-Nassr for the next season,” the report stated, while also revealing that the Portuguese tactician is already thinking about another dream role in soccer management.

jorge jesus

Jorge Jesus, Head Coach of Al Nassr reacts

The update comes as a major surprise considering the strong season Al-Nassr has produced under Jesus. The club remains in contention for a domestic and continental double, while Ronaldo himself has enjoyed one of the most productive campaigns of his career despite already being 41 years old.

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Jesus’ dream destination comes to light

The report has also revealed the deeper motivation that lies in Jesus’ future. Apparently, the 71-year-old’s preferred destination is the Portugal national team job after the 2026 World Cup, with current coach Roberto Martinez expected to leave after the tournament. That option instantly alters the context of his current situation in Al-Nassr.

Rather than negotiating a new long-term contract in the Middle East, Jesus reportedly wants to position himself as a leading candidate to guide Portugal into the 2030 World Cup cycle, especially with the tournament set to be hosted partly by Portugal. “The coach has the ambition to take over the command of the Portugal national team after the World Cup,” ESPN Brasil added.

ronaldo martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal hugs head coach Roberto Martinez

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For Portuguese soccer, the possibility carries enormous significance. Jesus has built one of the most decorated managerial careers in Portuguese club history, and managing the national team would represent the final major challenge of his coaching journey. And with Jose Mourinho nearing a return to Real Madrid, the path ahead of him is all but paved.

Defining summer approaching for Al-Nassr

The next few weeks could reshape the future of the club entirely. Ronaldo may finally secure the league title he has chased for years, while Jorge Jesus could potentially leave after delivering one of the most successful seasons in recent Al-Nassr history.

At the same time, the possibility of him becoming Portugal manager after the 2026 World Cup adds another fascinating layer to the story. For now, though, the veteran boss appears determined to finish the season strongly before making any official move.

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