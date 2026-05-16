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Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Final

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Ronaldo goes for another trophy
© Abdullah Ahmed - Kenta Harada/Getty ImagesRonaldo goes for another trophy

Cristiano Ronaldo is playing for another trophy, as Al Nassr face Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final, a match that could deliver his first title with the club.

While much of the focus was on the Saudi Pro League, with several rotations along the way, Al Nassr’s record shows total dominance, as they won all 10 matches they played in the competition.

Gamba Osaka took a different path, with more difficulty along the way. They won all six group-stage matches, edged Pohang Steelers by just one goal in the round of 16, and needed extra time against Ratchaburi in the quarterfinals.

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Confirmed lineup for Al Nassr

Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Iñigo, Ayman; Alhassan, Saad; Ghareeb, Mané, João Félix; Ronaldo.

Their paths

Al Nassr reached the final after 10 victories. Gamba Osaka made it with 9 victories, 2 draws and 1 loss

The stadium

The match venue is Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It has a capacity of 26,000.

Their league positions

Al Nassr are first in the Saudi Pro League, while Gamba Osaka are third in the J1 League.

Live coverage begins

Welcome to live coverage of the AFC Champions League Two final: Al Nassr vs. Gamba Osaka.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka confirmed lineups: Cristiano Ronaldo starts

Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka confirmed lineups: Cristiano Ronaldo starts

The confirmed lineups for Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka with Cristiano Ronaldo in the lineup.

Saudi Pro League 2025-26 prize money: How much Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will earn if they win the title

Saudi Pro League 2025-26 prize money: How much Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will earn if they win the title

Al Nassr could win the Saudi Pro League without playing as Cristiano Ronaldo may add a new title.

How Al-Hilal’s result vs NEOM could impact Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr title chances in the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League

How Al-Hilal’s result vs NEOM could impact Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr title chances in the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League

With Karim Benzema's Al-Hilal hosting NEOM at the Kingdom Arena, the outcome of that match could dramatically shape what happens on the final weekend of the campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo braced for shock exit: Jorge Jesus reportedly decides against Al-Nassr renewal as his preferred destination emerges in post-2026 World Cup twist

Cristiano Ronaldo braced for shock exit: Jorge Jesus reportedly decides against Al-Nassr renewal as his preferred destination emerges in post-2026 World Cup twist

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon experience another major change at Al-Nassr, with growing reports suggesting Jorge Jesus is already preparing for life away from the Riyadh giant once the season comes to an end.

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