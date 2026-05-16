Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Final

Cristiano Ronaldo is playing for another trophy, as Al Nassr face Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final, a match that could deliver his first title with the club.

While much of the focus was on the Saudi Pro League, with several rotations along the way, Al Nassr’s record shows total dominance, as they won all 10 matches they played in the competition.

Gamba Osaka took a different path, with more difficulty along the way. They won all six group-stage matches, edged Pohang Steelers by just one goal in the round of 16, and needed extra time against Ratchaburi in the quarterfinals.