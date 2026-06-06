How to watch Portugal vs Chile match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portugal vs Chile on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Portugal vs Chile WHAT International Friendly WHEN 1:45pm ET / 10:45am PT • Saturday, June 6, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Portugal continues its World Cup preparations with a challenging test against Chile, a team eager to measure itself against one of Europe’s elite nations. While La Roja is in a transition period, this matchup offers valuable experience and a chance to make a statement on the international stage.

Portugal, meanwhile, enters the tournament with title ambitions and will rely on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expected to be playing in his final World Cup. With both sides looking to build momentum, this is a game soccer fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Portugal vs Chile and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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