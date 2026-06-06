How to watch Portugal vs Chile match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portugal vs Chile on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Portugal vs Chile
|WHAT
|International Friendly
|WHEN
|1:45pm ET / 10:45am PT • Saturday, June 6, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video and ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Portugal continues its World Cup preparations with a challenging test against Chile, a team eager to measure itself against one of Europe’s elite nations. While La Roja is in a transition period, this matchup offers valuable experience and a chance to make a statement on the international stage.
Portugal, meanwhile, enters the tournament with title ambitions and will rely on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expected to be playing in his final World Cup. With both sides looking to build momentum, this is a game soccer fans won’t want to miss.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Portugal vs Chile and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app
is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.