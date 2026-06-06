How to watch Belgium vs Tunisia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Belgium vs Tunisia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Belgium vs Tunisia WHAT International Friendly WHEN 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Saturday, June 6, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the World Cup around the corner, Belgium and Tunisia square off in an important test as both teams fine-tune preparations for their tournament openers. Belgium is looking to bounce back from a disappointing Qatar 2022 campaign behind the leadership of Kevin De Bruyne.

On the other hand, Tunisia arrives as an improving, hard-working side capable of challenging top opposition. With momentum and confidence on the line, this matchup could provide a valuable boost ahead of soccer’s biggest event.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Belgium vs Tunisia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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