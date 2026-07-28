Tottenham reportedly reach agreement to sell Cristian Romero to Inter Milan amid Barcelona rumors

Cristian Romero‘s time at Tottenham appears to be coming to an end, with reports out of Italy indicating the club has reached an agreement to sell the Argentine defender to Inter Milan for a fee in the region of €40 million.

The move comes as little surprise given how his standing at the club had shifted over the past year, going from captain to a player Tottenham now seem ready to move on from.

The clearest signal of that shift arrived with Tottenham’s signing of Jan Paul van Hecke for €60 million, a deal that effectively confirmed the club’s plan to replace Romero as their starting right center-back.

Despite wearing the armband last season, his relationship with the fanbase had cooled in recent months, further reinforcing the sense that a transfer was only a matter of time once the 2026 World Cup wrapped up.

Cristian Romero of Tottenham. (Getty Images)

Inter Milan have moved quickly to take advantage. According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari of TV Dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have already agreed terms with Tottenham for the transfer. The only step left before the move becomes official is for Inter to finalize personal terms with Romero’s representatives, something that could be resolved in the coming days.

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A move to Italy would mark a return to familiar territory for Romero, who has previous experience in Serie A with Juventus and Atalanta, though he only ever featured for the latter across a couple of seasons before making his name in the Premier League. For now, all signs point toward Inter Milan being his next destination once the paperwork is settled.

Where does Barcelona fit into Romero’s situation?

Despite the growing momentum behind an Inter Milan move, Romero’s name has also continued to circulate around Barcelona, though reports frame that interest as something closer to the player’s personal preference than a genuinely viable path forward.

Barcelona are said to be keeping tabs on his situation, but their transfer priorities this summer lie elsewhere, with signing a new striker sitting at the top of their list and Julian Alvarez still viewed as their ideal target.

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Barca do have Romero on their list, but the club has already made clear it won’t take a concrete step forward unless one of the center-backs or full-backs currently in the squad departs first. That leaves Barcelona on the periphery of Romero’s next move rather than an active competitor for his signature, with Inter Milan remaining the far more concrete option.