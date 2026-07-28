Manchester City confirm Rodri surgery as Real Madrid consider an offer

Manchester City have confirmed that Rodri has successfully undergone back surgery to resolve an issue that had been bothering the midfielder for some time. He will now begin his rehabilitation process as speculation continues over a potential offer from Real Madrid.

The club said: “Manchester City can confirm Rodri has undergone successful minor back surgery. The midfielder had been feeling discomfort for some time but has now undergone a procedure to address the issue and will now begin a short period of rehabilitation. Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery and mancity.com will bring you updates regarding his rehabilitation.”

While the surgery is not ideal news for Manchester City, Rodri is not expected to be sidelined for long. The Athletic reported that the midfielder is expected to return before the end of August if his recovery continues as planned.

Real Madrid could make an offer for Rodri

Rodri’s future continues to be linked with Real Madrid despite his recent surgery. According to Nicolo Schira, in a report later replicated by Marca, the Spanish club are considering an offer worth between €50 million and €60 million for the Manchester City midfielder.

The Spain international’s current contract expires next year, making his situation one to watch during this transfer window. Manchester City have already presented Rodri with a contract extension offer, but the midfielder has not yet responded as he waits to see whether Real Madrid make a move.

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With his contract entering its final year, Real Madrid could have an opportunity to negotiate a lower transfer fee for Rodri than Manchester City would have previously demanded for one of their most important players.

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Manchester City’s asking price for Rodri

Real Madrid could also face a significant financial obstacle if they decide to pursue Rodri. According to journalist Sergio Valentin of esRadio, in a report later reproduced by Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City are demanding €80 million for the midfielder despite his contract entering its final year.