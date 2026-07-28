How to watch El Salvador U20 vs United States U20 match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship

Here are all of the details of where you can watch El Salvador U20 vs United States U20 on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO El Salvador U20 vs United States U20 WHAT 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Tuesday, July 28, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 2 and FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

El Salvador U20 finds itself in a must-win situation after falling 3-0 to Cuba U20 in its tournament opener, leaving little margin for error against one of the group’s strongest teams. Standing in its way is a confident United States U20 squad that kicked off its campaign with an impressive 3-0 victory over Haiti U20.

This result puts the Americans on the verge of locking in a quarterfinal berth. With the USA looking to keep its perfect start intact and El Salvador desperate to stay alive, this showdown has all the ingredients for an entertaining battle you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch El Salvador U20 vs United States U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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