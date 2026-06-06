Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Portugal vs Chile in pre-World Cup 2026 international friendly

With the 2026 World Cup just five days away, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are entering the final phase of their preparations. Today’s friendly against Chile at Estadio do Jamor in Oeiras may not carry competitive stakes, but it offers an important glimpse into how Roberto Martinez’s side is shaping up before heading to North America.

Portugal has already produced encouraging performances in recent warm-up matches and remains unbeaten in its two World Cup preparation games. As anticipation builds around the tournament, attention has naturally turned toward the squad selection, tactical setup, and one major question surrounding Ronaldo ahead of the clash.

The Selecao das Quinas enters the match as one of the more highly regarded European contenders for the World Cup. The national team qualified comfortably and has suffered only one defeat across its last 13 matches.

Recent results in March and April have highlighted both strengths and areas for improvement. A goalless draw against Mexico raised some concerns regarding attacking efficiency, but a convincing 2-0 victory over the United States restored confidence heading into the final stretch before the tournament.

The national team will open its World Cup campaign against DR Congo on June 17 in Houston, before facing Colombia and Uzbekistan in Group K. Martinez will use the remaining friendlies to ensure his squad arrives fully prepared for what could be one of Portugal’s strongest opportunities to compete for a first-ever World Cup title.

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Chile arrives seeking answers after difficult cycle

Chile’s situation looks very different. The national team finished bottom of the CONMEBOL qualifying table and failed to reach the World Cup for a third consecutive cycle.

Once considered one of South America’s strongest sides after winning the Copa America in 2015 and 2016, Chile is now undergoing a rebuilding process. The focus has shifted toward developing a new generation of players and preparing for future competitions, including the 2027 Copa America.

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Recent performances have been inconsistent. A 4-2 victory over Cape Verde showed attacking promise, but a heavy 4-1 defeat to New Zealand exposed defensive weaknesses that Portugal will undoubtedly look to exploit.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play?

According to projected lineups and reports from Portugal’s camp, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Portugal. At 41 years old, the Al-Nassr star is preparing for what would be his sixth World Cup appearance. Despite his age, the nation continues to build much of its attacking structure around its all-time leading scorer.

Martinez is expected to field a lineup close to full strength, although several players connected to Paris Saint-Germain may not be available after their club commitments ended only recently.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

As a result, Ronaldo’s presence gives this friendly additional significance. The veteran forward recently celebrated another major achievement with Al-Nassr, and now has one remaining objective that has defined much of the latter stage of his career.

Portugal vs Chile: Projected lineups

Portugal projected XI (4-2-3-1): D. Costa; Dalot, Dias, Inacio, Cancelo; R. Neves, S. Costa; Bernardo Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo.

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Chile projected XI (4-2-3-1): Vigouroux; Lichnovsky, Maripan, Sierralta, Suazo; Pizarro, Loyola; Gutierrez, Osorio, Sepulveda; Tapia.