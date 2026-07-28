How to watch Santos vs Universidad Central match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos vs Universidad Central on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Santos vs Universidad Central WHAT Copa Sudamericana WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Tuesday, July 28, 2026 WHERE Fubo, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Santos enter the second leg with a comfortable advantage after a dominant road performance against Universidad Central. Neymar’s side lived up to expectations by earning a 4-1 victory away from home, putting themselves in a strong position to advance.

The visitors now face a difficult comeback challenge in Brazil but will look to make the hosts work for their place in the next round. Don’t miss this decisive matchup as Santos look to complete the job in front of their fans.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Santos vs Universidad Central and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming