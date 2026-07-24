How to watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Rosenborg vs Manchester United WHAT International Friendly WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Friday, Julyn 24, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Manchester United continue their preseason preparations after a strong 2025/26 campaign that saw the club return to contention and raise expectations for the season ahead.

Rosenborg, meanwhile, will use this matchup as an important test as they prepare for the rest of their campaign against one of Europe’s most recognizable clubs. With both teams looking to build momentum, this is a game fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement