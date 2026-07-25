Why isn’t Christian Pulisic isn’t playing for Milan against Celtic in 2026 club friendly?

Christian Pulisic will not feature when Milan begins its 2026 preseason schedule with a friendly against Celtic, leaving supporters eager to see when the American star will make his first appearance under new head coach Ruben Amorim. With several key players also unavailable after the summer’s international commitments, the club heads to Glasgow with a youthful and experimental squad.

The absence of Pulisic immediately became one of the biggest talking points surrounding Milan’s preseason opener. While the club prepares for a demanding summer that includes matches across Europe, Asia, and Australia, the American winger remains on the sidelines.

Milan travels to Celtic Park for its first official preseason friendly of the summer on Saturday, July 25, providing Amorim with his first opportunity to test his ideas against outside opposition.

The Italian club already played an internal training match against Milan Futuro, winning 7-0, but the meeting with the Scottish champion represents a much stronger challenge. Celtic is considerably further along in its preparations, making the match an important early examination for Milan’s new tactical system.

Why Pulisic isn’t playing

The reason behind Pulisic’s absence is straightforward. The United States international remains on post-World Cup vacation and is not scheduled to report back to Milanello until July 29. Milan released a return timetable showing that Pulisic, alongside Santiago Giménez, will rejoin training next week.

Although vacation is the immediate reason Pulisic is unavailable against Celtic, the American is also recovering from an injury suffered during the World Cup. According to The Athletic, Pulisic sustained a bone bruise and microfracture in his right leg during the United States’ Round of 16 defeat to Belgium. The injury occurred when he attempted a shot and collided with Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans.

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After initially trying to continue, Pulisic was eventually substituted. “I just totally twisted my ankle and my knee in one play,” the American explained following the match. Subsequent medical examinations revealed a bone bruise and microfracture, though doctors believe the recovery will require weeks rather than months.

Milan taking a cautious approach

Italian reports indicate Milan has no intention of rushing one of its most important attacking players back onto the pitch.

La Gazzetta dello Sport and MilanNews report that the recovery process begins with rest before rehabilitation gradually replaces the 27-year-old’s normal preseason training. The club’s primary objective is to have him available around the opening Serie A fixture against Torino on August 23, though no unnecessary risks will be taken.

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The reports suggest the Rossoneri may even delay his return slightly if additional recovery time improves his long-term condition. With an intense opening schedule awaiting the club, Amorim prefers having a fully fit Pulisic rather than forcing an early comeback.