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Luis Diaz reportedly turns down Al Hilal’s €25M offer, choosing to stay with Bayern Munich

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Luis Diaz of FC Bayern Munich runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.
© Adam Pretty/Getty ImagesLuis Diaz of FC Bayern Munich runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.

Luis Diaz has become one of the best players in the world. After his arrival at Bayern Munich, he has reached his best version, scoring 26 goals and providing 23 assists. In addition, the Colombian star has become Harry Kane’s best partner, making the team completely lethal. After this, he received an offer worth €25M per year from Al Hilal. However, he reportedly decided to reject it, continuing with the German side.

Ahead of the 2026-27 season, Al Hilal are determined to reinforce their roster in a major way. To do this, they are fully committed to pursuing the signing of Luis Diaz. Therefore, they are open to making an offer between €125-150 million to convince Bayern Munich to let him leave. In addition, the Saudi side is looking to tempt the Colombian star with a net salary of €25M per season. However, he has decided to reject the offer.

According to Florian Plettenberg, via X, Luis Diaz has informed Al Hilal of his formal rejection of their €25M-per-year salary offer. Instead, the Colombian star has decided to prioritize his stay at Bayern Munich, as he will be key for head coach Vincent Kompany. In addition, the German side continues to consider him indispensable to its sporting project, so they will not sit down to listen to any more offers for his transfer.

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Along with this report, Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen publicly denied the Colombian player’s departure: We’d be stupid, wouldn’t we? We have such a fantastic squad, honestly. Let’s just get the season underway and start scoring some goals,” he said, via Kicker. With this in mind, Luis Diaz will remain as the stellar complement of Harry Kane and Michael Olise, chasing the 2027 UEFA Champions League trophy.

Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal with teammate Luis Diaz.

Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz may target a historic tenure at Bayern Munich under Kompany

Despite not winning the UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich are coming off an impressive season. Under head coach Vincent Kompany, they established a brilliant style of play that dominated offensively. Therefore, Luis Diaz is facing the best opportunity of his career: To establish a historic legacy with Harry Kane and Michael Olise at the German side, while aiming to win a treble in the 2026-27 season.

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Report: Luis Diaz could become Cristiano Ronaldo’s rival as Al Hilal open to offer of more than €100 million to Bayern Munich

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Report: Luis Diaz could become Cristiano Ronaldo’s rival as Al Hilal open to offer of more than €100 million to Bayern Munich

In case he repeats his performances in the 2026-27 season, Luis Diaz could write his name into the history of the German side. With this, he would end the club’s seven-year drought since its last UEFA Champions League title and deliver its first treble in 14 years. With a contract until 2029, the Colombian star is aiming to be a star once again, looking to become a clear Ballon d’Or candidate.

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