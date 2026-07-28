La Liga opts against Vinicius rule after World Cup trial, reportedly prioritizing crackdown on time-wasting

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior found himself at the center of one of the 2025–26 season’s most controversial moments, prompting FIFA to test a new rule in response. However, despite its trial during the 2026 World Cup, La Liga will not adopt the regulation for the upcoming campaign, choosing instead to prioritize measures aimed at curbing time-wasting tactics.

The controversy stems from a Feb. 17 Champions League fixture between Real Madrid and Benfica, when Vinicius accused Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni of uttering a racial slur. Because the Argentine midfielder covered his mouth while speaking, officials lacked definitive proof, spurring soccer governing bodies to consider mandatory discipline for players who cover their mouths during altercations.

Under the trial guidelines, any player who covered their mouth while confronting an opponent faced an automatic ejection. The policy made its global debut at the 2026 World Cup, where Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron and Ecuador’s Piero Hincapie became the first players sent off under the criteria, though the trial failed to convince Spanish officiating leadership.

During pre-season meetings ahead of the 2026–27 La Liga campaign, Spain’s Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) elected to align with UEFA guidelines rather than implement the “Vinicius Rule.” As a result, players in Spain will not face match sanctions simply for covering their mouths during on-field confrontations.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid covering his mouth.

In an interview with Diario AS, CTA president Fran Soto explained the committee’s reluctance: “Leaving a team with ten players without having clear proof of whether he said it or not… We have to see if we can fight against such behavior this way or through other measures.“

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La Liga targets delay-of-game tactics

The 2026 World Cup served as a testing ground for several rule adjustments, most of which focused on eliminating delay-of-game tactics and preserving match flow. Looking ahead to the new domestic season, Spanish refereeing officials plan to follow the Premier League’s lead by targeting specific time-wasting techniques.

According to Diario AS, the CTA has formally petitioned the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to trial new penalties for goalkeepers who feign or exaggerate injuries to stall play. To curb these prolonged stoppages, Spanish officials aim to mirror English soccer’s approach by requiring an outfield teammate to temporarily step off the pitch for one minute while the goalkeeper receives medical attention.

The initiative builds on similar pace-of-play enforcement introduced in the Premier League. In addition to the goalkeeper protocol, La Liga plans to adopt strict countdown timers on throw-ins and goal kicks, a 10-second limit for substituted players exiting the pitch, and a mandatory one-minute sideline wait for outfield players evaluated by medical staff.

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