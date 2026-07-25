Kylian Mbappe breaks incredible 2026 World Cup speed record as Erling Haaland falls behind unlikely rivals

Kylian Mbappe once again stole the spotlight at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, adding another remarkable achievement to an already memorable tournament. While the France captain finished as the competition’s top scorer, he also reached another milestone that underlined his extraordinary athletic ability, leaving several elite players, including Erling Haaland, behind in the process.

The World Cup across the United States, Mexico, and Canada showcased some of football’s quickest stars, with attacking players, defenders, and full-backs all producing eye-catching numbers. However, one statistic separated Mbappe from the rest of the field, even though France ultimately fell short of lifting the trophy after losing to Spain in the semifinals.

As the tournament’s physical performance data was released, Mbappe emerged as the fastest player at the 2026 World Cup after reaching an astonishing top speed of 37.61 km/h.

That figure placed him comfortably at the top of the rankings and highlighted why defenders continue to struggle whenever the Real Madrid forward has space to attack. His explosive pace remained one of France’s biggest weapons throughout the competition, helping him score 10 goals in eight matches on the way to claiming the Golden Boot.

Mbappe also enjoyed another historic milestone during the tournament. His 10-goal campaign lifted his World Cup total to 22 goals, moving him ahead of Lionel Messi as the competition’s all-time leading scorer.

Unexpected names challenge soccer’s biggest stars

While Mbappé topping the speed rankings came as little surprise, the players immediately behind him caught many fans off guard. Sweden winger Anthony Elanga finished second after recording a top speed of 37.16 km/h, just 0.45 km/h behind Mbappe. The Manchester United academy graduate demonstrated throughout the tournament that his pace can trouble even the strongest defenses.

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Third place belonged to Netherlands defender Micky van de Ven, who reached 36.77 km/h. The Tottenham Hotspur center-back once again showed why he is widely regarded as one of the quickest defenders in world soccer.

Jordan Bos edges out Erling Haaland

One of the biggest surprises in the rankings came from Australia. Jordan Bos registered a sprint of 36.67 km/h to claim fourth place, finishing ahead of Norway striker Erling Haaland despite receiving far less global attention than the Manchester City superstar.

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Haaland rounded out the top five after recording 36.52 km/h, an outstanding number by any standard. However, it left him trailing Bos, Elanga, and Van de Ven, making the Australian full-back one of the tournament’s most unexpected statistical leaders.