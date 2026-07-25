Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
mls
Comments

Lionel Messi seen watching a game in Argentina: When could he return to Inter Miami?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi made his first public appearance since the 2026 World Cup final on Saturday, resurfacing in Rosario, Argentina, during his rest period away from Inter Miami. After keeping a low profile since arriving in the city, the Argentine captain was spotted at a match far removed from the grand stages he’s used to: a fourth division fixture in the lower tiers of Argentine football.

His return to Inter Miami training remains entirely unconfirmed. Messi has prioritized privacy since touching down, even as crowds gathered near his home in Rosario hoping to catch a glimpse of him, and he’d had no public engagements until this outing.

Manager Guillermo Hoyos has been clear that the club isn’t setting a deadline for Messi’s comeback, framing the time away as necessary after the physical and emotional toll of a World Cup run that ended in heartbreak. That stance leaves the timeline genuinely open, without a fixed date attached to his reintegration.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Current expectations point to a return sometime between late July and early August, where a Leagues Cup debut is the more probable scenario. Miami begin their group stage there on August 5 against Atletico de San Luis, followed by a clash with Monterrey on August 8, before wrapping up against Leon on August 12.

Tweet placeholder

Which game was Messi watching in Rosario?

Messi’s outing came at a game between Central Cordoba de Rosario and Leones FC, the club backed by his own family and presided over by his brother, Matias.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi to miss 2026 MLS All-Star Game: Will he receive a sanction again?

see also

Lionel Messi to miss 2026 MLS All-Star Game: Will he receive a sanction again?

The team holds special meaning for the Messis: founded on January 2, 2015, and developed for years with support from the Messi Foundation, the club achieved a historic milestone this year by earning a place to compete in the Primera C (fourth division).

What Hoyos said about Messi’s return

Hoyos has made clear that Inter Miami won’t rush either Messi or Rodrigo De Paul back into the fold, declining to commit to any specific date for their reincorporation.

Asked directly about a timeline during a press conference, the coach said the two players “will be out the time they need to be out,” adding that “what they need most is to rest and be with their loved ones in their place“.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi to miss 2026 MLS All-Star Game: Will he receive a sanction again?

Lionel Messi to miss 2026 MLS All-Star Game: Will he receive a sanction again?

Lionel Messi will not be present for the MLS All-Star Game, missing the event for the second consecutive year.

Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni should continue with Argentina for one key reason, per Angel Di Maria

Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni should continue with Argentina for one key reason, per Angel Di Maria

While Messi’s international career and Scaloni’s position as head coach continue to generate questions, Angel Di Maria believes both figures should remain involved with the national team due to one powerful reason.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe couldn’t stop Spain at 2026 World Cup due to one key factor, reveals Luis de la Fuente

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe couldn’t stop Spain at 2026 World Cup due to one key factor, reveals Luis de la Fuente

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente believes there was one defining element behind his team's remarkable triumph, and it ultimately carried the national team through one of the toughest knockout runs in World Cup history.

Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for CF Montreal vs Inter Miami in MLS showdown

Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for CF Montreal vs Inter Miami in MLS showdown

Inter Miami face CF Montreal in Matchday 18 action of the MLS, where many are wondering if Lionel Messi will be available for the Herons in Canada.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo