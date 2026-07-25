Lionel Messi seen watching a game in Argentina: When could he return to Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi made his first public appearance since the 2026 World Cup final on Saturday, resurfacing in Rosario, Argentina, during his rest period away from Inter Miami. After keeping a low profile since arriving in the city, the Argentine captain was spotted at a match far removed from the grand stages he’s used to: a fourth division fixture in the lower tiers of Argentine football.

His return to Inter Miami training remains entirely unconfirmed. Messi has prioritized privacy since touching down, even as crowds gathered near his home in Rosario hoping to catch a glimpse of him, and he’d had no public engagements until this outing.

Manager Guillermo Hoyos has been clear that the club isn’t setting a deadline for Messi’s comeback, framing the time away as necessary after the physical and emotional toll of a World Cup run that ended in heartbreak. That stance leaves the timeline genuinely open, without a fixed date attached to his reintegration.

Current expectations point to a return sometime between late July and early August, where a Leagues Cup debut is the more probable scenario. Miami begin their group stage there on August 5 against Atletico de San Luis, followed by a clash with Monterrey on August 8, before wrapping up against Leon on August 12.

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Which game was Messi watching in Rosario?

Messi’s outing came at a game between Central Cordoba de Rosario and Leones FC, the club backed by his own family and presided over by his brother, Matias.

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see also Lionel Messi to miss 2026 MLS All-Star Game: Will he receive a sanction again?

The team holds special meaning for the Messis: founded on January 2, 2015, and developed for years with support from the Messi Foundation, the club achieved a historic milestone this year by earning a place to compete in the Primera C (fourth division).

What Hoyos said about Messi’s return

Hoyos has made clear that Inter Miami won’t rush either Messi or Rodrigo De Paul back into the fold, declining to commit to any specific date for their reincorporation.

Asked directly about a timeline during a press conference, the coach said the two players “will be out the time they need to be out,” adding that “what they need most is to rest and be with their loved ones in their place“.

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