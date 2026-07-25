PSG and Barcelona join Real Madrid in the race for Manchester City’s Rodri

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Rodri from Manchester City, with the Spanish midfielder emerging as a potential target for several of Europe’s biggest clubs. The interest from the two clubs was reported by Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport.

Rodri’s situation has attracted attention because of his importance to Manchester City and his status as one of the best midfielders in the world. Paris Saint-Germain were not expected to look for a midfielder in this transfer window, but the chance to sign a player of Rodri’s quality is something they do not want to miss.

For Barcelona, it could also be a huge addition, as their pursuit has been fueled by Frenkie de Jong‘s injury, which could keep the midfielder out for around six months if his MCL tear requires surgery. The main issue would be the financial aspect, as their priority is to sign a top forward.

Real Madrid’s interest in Rodri

Real Madrid were the club most interested in Rodri, with the player also wanting to move to the Spanish club. However, president Florentino Perez initially preferred to focus on younger players, which affected the possibility of the club making a move for the Manchester City midfielder.

Perez may change his opinion (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The situation could now change after the board and Jose Mourinho pushed for Real Madrid to reconsider their approach and look into the possibility of a transfer. Rodri’s quality and experience could make him an important addition to the squad, but Manchester City may not be easy to convince to sell.

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see also Vinicius’ future could be in the Premier League if Real Madrid renewal falls apart

English reports indicate that Manchester City may want €100 million (approximately $116 million) for Rodri, a figure that could make any potential transfer difficult to complete. Real Madrid will now also face competition from PSG and Barcelona if they decide to make a serious attempt to sign the midfielder, who could even stay with Manchester City until his contract ends.

Rodri’s contract could make a transfer possible

The viability of a Rodri transfer could be increased by his contract situation at Manchester City. His current deal is set to expire next year, meaning the English club could face a decision over whether to sell him before he enters the final months of his contract or risk losing control of his future.

A contract expiring next year could make the midfielder more attainable for interested clubs, particularly if Manchester City are unable to reach an agreement over an extension. The club not needing to sell Rodri may ultimately be what prevents negotiations from happening.

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