How to watch Chivas vs Toluca match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chivas vs Toluca on US television and via legal streaming:
Match Overview
One of the top matchups of Apertura 2026‘s opening weekend features Chivas and Toluca, two clubs expected to contend for the title. Chivas looks to build on last tournament’s semifinal run, where it narrowly lost 4-3 on aggregate to Cruz Azul.
Meanwhile, Toluca is eager to bounce back after a 3-0 aggregate playoff defeat to Pachuca. With both teams chasing an early three-point boost, this season opener promises plenty of intensity, so don’t miss the action.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Chivas vs Toluca and tons more Liga MX games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app
is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.